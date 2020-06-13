Hansen's Sunday Notebook: UA’s Dr. Paul not afraid to lead — as surprising soccer past shows

Paul and van der Merwe are charged to follow that perspective.

College football’s general reentry process suffered a visible setback Friday when the University of Houston suspended all voluntary workouts for student-athletes. The decision, made in consultation with internal and external medical experts, came after six symptomatic UH football tested positive for COVID-19.

That was closely followed by words of caution from Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who told a Baltimore radio station that “nobody knows and the experts don’t know. And to be quite honest with you, it’s impossible, what they’re asking us to do. Humanly impossible.”

Harbaugh’s point was that football isn’t a “social distancing” sport.

And then there’s the financial side of it. Texas football coach Tom Herman told reporters “the testing alone for players and staff is upwards of $250,000, and then you add the upkeep, continual sanitization, screening and all of that stuff, this is gonna be upwards of $1 million just to get our guys here voluntarily.”

Can you imagine a financially-challenged athletic department like those at Fresno State, Bowling Green or UTEP meeting those costs?