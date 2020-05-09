Hansen's Sunday Notebook: War and flu of a century ago couldn’t dent resolve of Cats

The Star's longtime columnist goes back in history to explain how events from a century ago put COVID-19 into perspective. Plus, Adia Barnes announced she's expecting a second child, and expect to see Steve Kerr's face frequently in the "Last Dance" on Sunday.

On Aug. 31, 1918, UA president R.B. von KleinSmid announced that normal UA classwork would be eliminated so that the school could be turned into a Student’s Army Training Camp, preparing soldiers for World War I.

The 1918 football season? Canceled.

A day earlier, Arizona football coach/athletic director Pop McKale’s wife, Ada, had given birth to a baby daughter, Ruth.

Despite World War I and despite the devastating global flu pandemic, life went on in Tucson and elsewhere.

A year later, Pop McKale coached the Wildcat football team to a 7-1 record, beating opponents by a combined 235-19.

The events of a century ago help to put today’s COVID-19 crisis in perspective.

Before McKale was told the Wildcats would not field a football team in 1918, he had secured a pledge from Phoenix’s top football prospect, Basil Wilky, to enroll at Arizona and play for the Wildcats. But Wilky chose to enlist in the Army. On Halloween 1918, while in training at Salt Lake City, Wilky died of pneumonia — the Spanish flu.

Sports didn’t entirely fade from Tucson’s landscape in 1918. The Fighting Mechanics of the UA’s Student Army Training Camp began to play a town baseball team, Steinfeld’s, on Sunday afternoons on the UA baseball diamond.