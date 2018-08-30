When they beat Houston Baptist on Sunday, the Arizona Wildcats made Tony Amato the winningest soccer coach in school history.
Amato secured his 56th win dating back to 2013. While the accomplishment is something other coaches dream of, Amato has his sights set on something bigger. The coach hopes to improve the program further and leave a legacy for future players and coaches.
Amato credits his assistant coaches, staff, players and more who made the soccer program into what it is today. Amato is 56-36-13 in his UA career; he came from Stephen F. Austin, where he led the Lumberjacks to a 45-11-3 mark.
“I do want to recognize it because it does feel like something that’s been accomplished over the last five-plus seasons where a lot of people have worked hard,” said Amato, who leads the UA into the Sun Devil Desert Classic this weekend in Tempe. “All these people helped lift the program to a new level, so I feel like it helps recognize all of them. Because no matter what I do, if the sports staff are working against me, if the assistant coaches are working against me, if the players aren’t buying in, we aren’t going to win games.”
The 40-year-old Amato praised longtime assistant coach Paul Nagy, who has worked with him at both Stephen F. Austin and Rollins College before coming to the UA.
“Paul has been there every step of the way," Amato said. "I met him in Orlando coaching and he came with me to SFA, he was with me for every win there and he’s been with me for every win here – that’s really important to me."
Nagy said it's Amato who deserves the credit, even though the head coach has been sharing it with everyone else. Amato took over for Lisa Oyen, who compiled a record of 12-40-7 in three seasons after taking over for Dan Tobias near the end of the 2009 season. Tobias resigned midseason while carrying a 3-9 record.
“The thing about Tony is that he grinds," Nagy said. "It’s easy to stay where you’re at but he keeps progressing at every level. It’s not just on the field as a coach: It’s in the marketing department, on social media … he challenges and pushes every aspect of the program to be elite.”
When Amato took over in 2013, some wondered how he would adjust at his first major-college job. Amato says that in just five years, the program has transformed — much to the surprise of those who thought he'd struggle. Amato's teams have made the NCAA Tournament three times in the last four seasons. Last year's Wildcats went 11-5-4, finishing fourth in the ultra-competitive Pac-12 and advancing to the Sweet 16. Their seven conference wins were a school record.
“The fact that we’ve hit that milestone in five seasons, I think says we’re in a good place but we still have a lot we want to achieve," he said. "I’m not sure people five years ago when we got here had any conviction of that."