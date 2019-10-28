In order of finish as predicted by Star correspondent PJ Brown in the Pac-12’s official preseason poll.
1 (tie). Oregon
Coach: Kelly Graves (551-254 overall in 26 seasons; 124-52 in five seasons at Oregon)
2018-19 record: 33-5 overall; 16-2 Pac-12 (1st), lost to Baylor (National Champion) in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament
Key returners: G Sabrina Ionescu (19.9 ppg, 8.2 apg), F Ruthy Hebard (16.1 ppg, 9.1 rpg), F Satou Sabally (16.6 ppg, 5 rpg), F Erin Boley (12.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg)
Key losses: G Maite Cazorla (9.7 ppg, 4.3 apg, playing professionally for WNBA’s Atlanta Dream), F Oti Gildon (4.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, playing professionally in Carcavelos Portugal), F Nyara Sabally (sat out with knee injury last season and re-injured her knee this summer and is missing another season)
Key additions: G Minyon Moore (graduate transfer from USC), Sedona Prince (transfer from Texas), F Lucy Cochrane (played on U16 and U17 Australian National Teams), G Holly Winterburn (played in FIBA U20 Div. B European Championship averaging 18.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 4.8 apg for Great Britain), G Jaz Shelley (played on Australia national team at the 2017 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup, averaging 10.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg and 3.6 apg)
What to expect: The Ducks lost to Baylor in the Final Four last year, and are once again good enough to win it all. One of the things that hurt them last season was a lack of depth. Not anymore: Graves landed USC grad transfer Minyon Moore, who will spark the defense. Reigning national player of the year Sabrina Ionescu and star forward Ruthy Hebard should be fun to watch; so will Satou Sabally. Stanford is the team standing in the way of Oregon’s third straight Pac-12 title.
1 (tie). Stanford
Coach: Tara VanDerveer (1,067-247 overall in 40 seasons; 915-196 in 33 seasons at Stanford)
2018-19 record: 31-5; 15-3 in Pac-12 (2nd); lost to Notre Dame in the Elite Eight in NCAA Tournament
Key returners: G Dijonai Carrington (14 ppg, 7.5 rpg), G Kiana Williams (14.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg and 4.7 apg), F Maya Dodson (7 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.6 bpg), G Lexie Hull (5.6 ppg , 4.7 rpg), G Lacie Hull (4.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.5 spg), F Nadia Fingall (8 ppg, 4.9 rpg and 1.7 apg in 12 games; out rest of season after tearing ACL)
Key losses: G Alanna Smith (19.4 ppg, 8.6 rpg, and 2.2 bpg; playing professionally for WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury), G Marta Sniezek (redshirted last season; grad transfer to Notre Dame), C Shannon Coffee (1.8 ppg and 1.7 rpg; playing professionally in Switzerland)
Key additions: G Haley Jones (McDonald’s All-American; No. 1 recruit; WBCA, Morgan Wooten and Naismith Player of the Year), F Fran Belibi (McDonald’s All-American; won 3 golds for Team USA U16, U17, U18; No. 19 recruit; first girl to dunk in a Colorado high school game), F Ashten Prechtel (McDonald’s All-American, No. 15 recruit), G Hannah Jump (No. 50 recruit, made .421 3-pointers, played for England in U16 FIBA European Championships)
What to expect: VanDerveer recruits top players every year, but this might be one of her best freshman classes ever. The combination of Haley Jones and Fran Belibi, paired with Hannah Jump and Ashten Prechtel, make Stanford especially dangerous. VanDerveer, the GOAT in Pac-12 basketball, is 31 wins from smashing Pat Summit’s win record. Her players don’t need a reason to play even harder, but now they have one.
3. Oregon State
Coach: Scott Rueck (493-183 overall in 22 seasons; 205-96 in nine seasons at Oregon State)
2017-18 record: 26-8 overall; 14-4 Pac-12 (3rd); lost to Louisville in Elite Eight in NCAA Tournament
Key returners: G Mikayla Pivec (15.2 ppg, 9.2 rpg), G Destiny Slocum (15.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg); G Aleah Goodman (10.7 ppg), G Kat Tudor (12.3 ppg in 13 games before injured her ACL)
Key losses: C Joanna Grymek (7.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg; playing professionally in Poland), G Katie McWilliams (7.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg; playing professionally in Germany), possibly F Andrea Aquino (five-star, No. 6 overall recruit)
Key additions: F Kennedy Brown (McDonald’s All-American, No. 19 recruit), F Taylor Jones (five-star, No. 15 recruit),
What to expect: Mikayla Pivec and Destiny Slocum will lead the way this season. Once Kat Tudor (ACL surgery) is re-introduced to the lineup, things should along for the Beavers. Rueck added two highly-recruited freshmen in Kennedy Brown and Taylor Jones, and the newcomers should playing time right away. Oregon State is still waiting for 6-9 Andrea Aquino from Paraguay to be cleared to play — she redshirted last season because of a medical condition, then hurt her foot in the offseason.
4. UCLA
Coach: Cori Close (172-99 overall as head coach in eight seasons at UCLA)
2017-18 record: 22-13 overall; 12-6 Pac-12 (4th); lost to UConn in Sweet Sixteen of NCAA Tournament
Key returners: G Japreece Dean (14.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg), F Michaela Onyenwere (18.3 ppg, 8.5 rpg), G Lindsay Corsaro (7.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg)
Key losses: F Lajahna Drummer (9.0 ppg, 8.6 rpg), G Kennedy Burke (15.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.04 spg; plays professionally for WNBA’s Indiana Fever), G Ahlana Smith (3.0 ppg, 1.9 rpg; transferred to Gulf Coast)
Key additions: G Charisma Osbourne (five-star, No. 10 recruit, McDonald’s All-American), G Natalie Chou (transfer from Baylor sat out last year), G Jaden Owens (five-star, No. 3 guard, McDonald’s All-American)
What to expect: Everyone thought the Bruins would have a down year last season following the graduation of Jordin Canada and Monique Billings, but they advanced all the way to the Sweet 16. Japrecce Dean and Michaela Onyenwere are ready to lead this year’s edition, along with Baylor transfer Natalie Chou. Onyenwere helped bring home a gold medal for Team USA at the Pan American Games and played some 3-on-3 basketball this summer. Close also brings in another top-10 recruiting class.
5. Arizona
Coach: Adia Barnes (44-43 in three seasons as head coach at Arizona)
2018-19 record: 24-13; 7-11 Pac-12 (8th)
Key returners: G Aari McDonald (24.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 4.6 apg, 96 steals), F Cate Reese (11.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg), G Lucia Alonso (4.7 ppg, 2.4 apg), F Sam Thomas (9.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.4 bpg, 60 steals), F Dominique McBryde (7.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg), F Tee Tee Starks (5.2 ppg, 32 steals)
Key losses: F Destiny Graham (3.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg)
Key additions: G Amari Carter (grad transfer from Penn State), G Mara Mote (Latvian National Team U19 World Cup-10.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.6 asg, 1.6 spg), G Helena Pueyo (Spanish National Team bronze medal U19 World Cup — 9.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.6 apg, 2.7 spg), F Sevval Gul (Turkish National Team 2018 U18 European Championships —11 ppg, 9 rpg), F Birna Benonysdottir (Iceland National Team U20 European Championships — 12.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg)
What to expect: Expect Arizona to take another big step in the rebuild of the program as it makes a run to the NCAA Tournament. Aari McDonald’s enhanced game joins a stronger, more aggressive Cate Reese. Add another crafty guard in Amari Carter and freshmen who are ready to roll, and the Wildcats have a chance to be ranked.
6. Arizona State
Coach: Charli Turner Thorne (484-293 overall in 25 seasons, 444-259 in 22 seasons at ASU)
2017-18 record: 22-13, 10-7 Pac-12 (5th); lost to Mississippi in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament
Key returners: G Reili Richardson (5.0 apg, 3.46 assist-to-turnover ratio, 4th in nation/1st in Pac-12), G Robbi Ryan (7.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg), G Taya Hanson (played on Canadian U19 FIBA World Cup—10.7 ppg), G Kiara Russell (2.8 assist-to-turnover ratio, 2nd in Pac-12/9th in the nation)
Key losses: G/F Courtney Ekmark (10.3 ppg), C Charnea Johnson-Chapman (6.9 rpg), F Kiana Ibis (14.1 ppg, 6.3 rpg)
Key additions: F Ja’Tavia Tapley (grad transfer from USC), F Eboni Walker (Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year, No. 43 recruit)
What to expect: More of what we typically get from the Sun Devils: tenacious defense. They lost forwards Kiana Ibis, Sophia Elenga and Charnea Johnson-Chapman, so the addition of USC grad transfer Ja’Tavia Tapley will help down low. The question remains: How will ASU replace the scoring of Ibis and Courtney Ekmark?
7. Utah
Coach: Lynne Roberts (293-229 overall in 17 seasons, 72-54 in four seasons at Utah)
2018-19 record: 20-10, 9-9 Pac-12 (6th)
Key returners: F Daneesha Provo (13.5 ppg in 13 games before injury), G Kianna Moore (9.2 ppg), G Dru Gylten (8.8 ppg, 5.5 ap)
Key losses: F Megan Huff (19.6 ppg, 9.9 rpg; plays professionally), Erika Bean (6.7 ppg, 5.7 apg), F Dre’Una Edwards (11.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg; transferred to Kentucky)
Key additions: G Kemery Martin (five-star; Gatorade Player of the Year), G Brynna Maxwell (Washington State Player of the Year), F Lola Pendande (four-star freshman)
What to expect: The Utes lost Dre’Una Edwards twice. First, she suffered a season-ending injury and then she transferred to Kentucky. Roberts hopes her next round of freshmen — Kemery Martin, Bryanna Maxwell, and Lola Pendande — will step right in. Megan Huff graduated, but Daneesha Provo returns for another season after her senior year was cut short with injury.
8. USC
Coach: Mark Trakh (430-291 in 24 seasons, 127-88 in 7 seasons at USC)
2018-19 record: 17-13; 7-11 Pac-12 (9th)
Key returners: F Kayla Overbeck (6.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg)
Key losses: G Minyon Moore (14.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 5.1 apg; grad transfer to Oregon), G Mariya Moore (13 ppg, 3.6 asg), F Ja’Tavia Tapley (6 ppg, 5 rpg; grad transfer to ASU), G Aliyah Mazyck (15.3 ppg)
Key additions: G Stephanie Watts (grad transfer from North Carolina), G Aliyah Jeune (grad transfer from Morehead State), G Endyia Rogers (Texas Gatorade Player of the Year), C Angel Jackson (McDonald’s All-American), F Alissa Pilli (three-time Alaska Gatorade Player of the Year)
What to expect:Trakh is starting over with nine newcomers, seven of whom are freshmen. USC added two grad transfers in Stephanie Watts and Aliyah Jeune, who, along with Kayla Overbeck, will bring some experience to a young squad.
9. Cal
Coach: Charmin Smith (0-0 first season as head coach)
2018-19 record: 20-13 overall; 9-9 Pac-12 (7th); lost to Baylor in second round of NCAA Tournament
Key returners: G/F Jaelyn Brown (7.9 ppg, 4,1 rpg), C CJ West (4.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg)
Key losses: C/F Kristine Anigwe (22.5 ppg, 16.2 rpg; playing professionally on WNBA’s Dallas Wings), G Asha Thomas (10.5 ppg, 2.03 assist-to-turnover ratio; playing professionally overseas), G McKenzie Forbes (transferred to Harvard), G Reece Caldwell (10 ppg), Kianna Smith (9.8 ppg; transferred to Louisville)
Key additions: G Jazlen Green (John R. Wooden High School Player of the Year Award), F Evelien Lutje Schipholt (2018 FIBA U18 Women’s European Championships — 12.1 ppg, 11.3 rpg)
What to expect: Last year, Cal — with Kristine Anigwe as a senior — was expected to finish near the top of the Pac-12. What a difference a year makes: Anigwe finished her rookie season for the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings, and coach Lindsay Gottlieb is now an assistant with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith, Gottlieb’s longtime assistant, came back to lead Cal. Smith will rely on Jaelyn Brown and CJ West, although Cal will struggle to replace Anigwe’s 22.5 points and 16.2 rebounds per game.
10. Washington
Coach: Jody Wynn (155-163 overall in 10 seasons, 9-38 in two seasons at UW)
2018-19 record: 11-21, 2-15 (11th)
Key returners: G Amber Melgoza (18.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg), G Missy Peterson (9.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg)
Key losses: F Hannah Johnson (4.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg), G Jenna Moser (4.7 ppg)
Key additions: C Jaquaya Miller (No. 6 best post in country), G Nia Lowery (four-star recruit), C Ali Bamberger (No. 81 recruit overall), G Rita Pleskevich (transfer from Broward College; played on Russia National Team U20 European Championships this summer)
What to expect: UW finished another rough Pac-12 season by beating a Utah team that was limping to the finish line and upsetting No. 13 Oregon State at the Pac-12 Tournament. The Huskies have added a strong freshman class and a transfer, Rita Pleskevich, who has experience playing internationally. Expect UW to steal a few games from the middle-of-the-Pac teams.
11. Washington State
Coach: Kamie Ethridge (91–65 overall in five seasons, 9-21 second year at WSU)
2018-19 record: 9-21, 4-14 Pac-12 (10th)
Key returners: F Borislava Hristova (19.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg), G Chanelle Molina (16 ppg, 5.1 apg),
Key losses: C Maria Kostourkova (6.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg), G Alexis Swedlund (11 ppg, 2.2 rpg)
Key additions: G Grace Sarver (four-star recruit), G Krystal Leger-Walker (transfer from Northern Colorado)
What to expect: Wazzu faces quite the stacked non-conference schedulem with Boise State, Gonzaga, Miami, Indiana, South Carolina and Baylor. By the time Pac-12 play rolls around, the Cougars could be lying on the mat. Borislava Hristova — nickname: “Bobbi Buckets” — will do her thing, but it likely won’t be enough to move Washington State into the next tier of the conference.
12. Colorado
Coach: JR Payne (145-163 overall in 10 seasons, 44-50 in three seasons at Colorado)
2018-19 record: 12-18; 2-16 Pac-12 (12th)
Key returners: G Quinessa Caylao-Do (11.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg), F Annika Jank (6 ppg, 4.2 rpg), G/F Mya Hollingshed (10.8 ppg, 6.6 rpg), F Peanut Tuitele (7.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg)
Key losses: G Alexis Robinson (12.2 ppg), G Kennedy Leonard (12.6 ppg, 5.8 apg; playing professionally in Germany),
Key additions: C Maura Singer (three-star recruit), G./F Raanee Smith (three-star recruit), G Zuzanna Kulinska (three-star recruit)
What to expect: Without a true star this season — Alexis Robinson and Kennedy Leonard graduated — coach JR Payne is looking for everyone to be more involved in the system.