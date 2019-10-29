For the first time since the firing of defensive coordinator Marcel Yates, members of the Arizona Wildcats met with the media Tuesday afternoon. They discussed their reaction to the news of Yates' dismissal, what new DC Chuck Cecil will bring to the program and what they think of the throwback "Desert Swarm" uniforms for the homecoming game versus Oregon State.
Safety Scottie Young Jr. says firing of Yates "came out of nowhere."
Arizona safety Scottie Young Jr. says he was shocked when linebacker Colin Schooler told him the news of Marcel Yates being fired. “It kind of came out of nowhere.” pic.twitter.com/EPwfraiuXI— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 29, 2019
Safety Jarrius Wallace thankful for relationship with Yates
Safety Jarrius Wallace reflects on the bond he had with Marcel Yates and what his impressions are of Chuck Cecil so far: pic.twitter.com/csGQk4pJns— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 29, 2019
Cornerback Jace Whittaker impressed with Cecil's enthusiasm and excitement
Arizona cornerback Jace Whittaker on the message Chuck Cecil delivered to the team this week and the type of energy he brings to the program: pic.twitter.com/TfWnyR23IB— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 29, 2019
Young Jr. on his love for the throwback jerseys and Cecil's 'fire'
Scottie Young Jr. on Chuck Cecil being the interim defensive Coordinator: “He brings a certain type of fire. He’s just a passionate guy.” Young also says the “Desert Swarm” uniforms Arizona is wearing this week should be the permanent ones. pic.twitter.com/eMQWhhRl9g— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 29, 2019
Offensive lineman Robert Congel's connection with 'Desert Swarm' jerseys
OL Robert Congel says he’s a big fan of the ‘Desert Swarm’ jerseys and that it “makes you feel attached to the history.” pic.twitter.com/zC6hWDyD9D— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 29, 2019
Bonus: Joiner explains his one-handed catch
“I almost ran the wrong route.” -@Jamaryejoiner.Joiner explains his one-handed catch vs Stanford, and says the possibility of the NCAA video game coming back would be “cool.” pic.twitter.com/ZRilOxL4IP— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 29, 2019