091519-spt-uafb main-p40.jpg

Just like a young Chuck Cecil? Arizona safety Scottie Young Jr. (6) drives Texas Tech running back Ta’Zhawn Henry into the turf Saturday night.

The Wildcats shut down the high-scoring Red Raiders in the 28-14 win.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

For the first time since the firing of defensive coordinator Marcel Yates, members of the Arizona Wildcats met with the media Tuesday afternoon. They discussed their reaction to the news of Yates' dismissal, what new DC Chuck Cecil will bring to the program and what they think of the throwback "Desert Swarm" uniforms for the homecoming game versus Oregon State.

Safety Scottie Young Jr. says firing of Yates "came out of nowhere." 

Safety Jarrius Wallace thankful for relationship with Yates

Cornerback Jace Whittaker impressed with Cecil's enthusiasm and excitement 

Young Jr. on his love for the throwback jerseys and Cecil's 'fire' 

Offensive lineman Robert Congel's connection with 'Desert Swarm' jerseys

Bonus: Joiner explains his one-handed catch

 

