'He's a legend': After 15 years, Rusty Wortman to step down as Wildcat's women's rugby coach

Kruckenberg, 26, said she knew if she was ever in trouble, she could call Wortman. She said her coach would probably bail her out first and ask questions later.

“Rusty puts his heart and soul into that program. He has really made the team his family and made the program something special,” Kruckenberg said. “He never had kids, and I think we kind of took on that role for him.”

Wortman has attended his fair share of weddings over the years, including that of Carly Gieszl.

Gieszl, 28, played for the Wildcats from 2010-14, coming to the team after never having played a sport before.

She said Wortman “is one of those people who fills a lot of roles for players,” Gieszl said. “He’s the first one to call you out if you’re not living up to your potential, if your grades are falling or you’re just not doing your best. He spends a lot of time with the players, so he knows when things are off.”

A father figure — with ‘dad jokes’

Wortman is not leaving the program entirely. He said he plans to help transition his replacement into to the job, and then stick around in some capacity if he’s wanted. The pandemic-affected 2021 season is a strange time to leave. But there’s no good time.