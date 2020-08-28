How former Wildcats in the MLB are performing at halfway mark of the season

Kevin Ginkel, RP, Arizona Diamondbacks

Ginkel has generally performed well as a Dbacks reliever in 2020 and remains a mainstay in the bullpen. His 7.84 ERA is a tad misleading as he's only allowed runs in three of his 13 appearances and hasn't given up a run in his last seven outings.

Though, Ginkel has given up four runs in two of his outings which accounts for the inflated ERA.

Bobby Dalbec, 3B, Boston Red Sox

Dalbec made the team's 40-man roster but has yet to be called up and is working out at Boston's alternative training site. A recent story from MassLive.com wrote that the former Wildcat has "the look of a good defender."

Jett Bandy, C, Boston Red Sox

Bandy also hasn't appeared in the game with the Red Sox so far and is training at the AAA site in Pawtucket. The catcher hit .231 with 13 home runs and 33 RBI last year in AAA.

Brandon Dixon, Utility, Detroit Tigers