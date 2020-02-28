How men's and women's Pac-12 Tournament would look if season ended today

With the final weekend of February here, conference tournaments are rapidly approaching.

Adia Barnes and her No. 13th ranked Arizona Wildcats finish up regular season play this weekend in McKale with the Pac-12 Tournament set to begin in Las Vegas March 5.

Sean Miller's squad wrap up their regular season March 7 at home vs. Washington and their conference tournament starts March 12.

Thanks to ASU's loss to Utah last week, the women's team secured a top four seed and will have a first round bye. The men's team, on the other hand, is currently looking at the No. 5 seed.

Here's a closer look at the standings and each team's potential matchups as it stands now.

Men's

What it means: After another poor shooting performance in the road loss to USC, the Wildcats are back in "must-win" territory the rest of the way if they hope to have a share of the conference title or secure a first-round bye.

Likely matchup: If these standings hold, Arizona would face Washington in the 5 vs. 12 game on Wednesday, March 11 at 3:30 p.m.