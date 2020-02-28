How men's and women's Pac-12 Tournament would look if season ended today

With the final weekend of February here, conference tournaments are rapidly approaching.
Adia Barnes and her No. 13th ranked Arizona Wildcats finish up regular season play this weekend in McKale with the Pac-12 Tournament set to begin in Las Vegas March 5.
Sean Miller's squad wrap up their regular season March 7 at home vs. Washington and their conference tournament starts March 12.
Thanks to ASU's loss to Utah last week, the women's team secured a top four seed and will have a first round bye. The men's team, on the other hand, is currently looking at the No. 5 seed.
Here's a closer look at the standings and each team's potential matchups as it stands now.
Men's
What it means: After another poor shooting performance in the road loss to USC, the Wildcats are back in "must-win" territory the rest of the way if they hope to have a share of the conference title or secure a first-round bye.
Likely matchup: If these standings hold, Arizona would face Washington in the 5 vs. 12 game on Wednesday, March 11 at 3:30 p.m.
Next opponent: A win against Washington would pit the Cats against No. 4 seed Colorado on Thursday, March 12 at 3:30 p.m. Arizona beat the Buffs 75-54 back in January.
A full look at all scheduled tournament games can be found here.
Women's
What it means: No matter how the final two regular season games play out, Arizona is locked into a first-round bye. The Cats could potentially move up to No. 3 seed if they sweep the Bay Area schools and UCLA loses at least one game. Given that Arizona has to battle Stanford and UCLA gets the Mountain schools at home, it's probable UA will be the No. 4 seed.
Likely matchup: If Arizona stays as the 4 seed, its quarterfinal matchup would be Friday, March 6 at 12:30 p.m. The Wildcats would await the winner of No. 5 ASU and No. 12 Cal. Arizona beat ASU both times this season.
Next opponent: Should the Cats advance in the quarterfinal game, they'd play No. 1 seed Oregon, a team they've lost to twice this season.
A full look at all scheduled tournament games can be found here.
Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat.