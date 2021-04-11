How sweep it isn’t: No. 16 Arizona again wins a series but comes up short in the finale

“I’m pleased with TJ. We’ll get some things ironed out to get him in a little better spot for success next week.”

The UA offense had an uncharacteristically quiet day. The Wildcats didn’t record their first hit until the fourth on Jacob Blas’ bunt single. Cal starter Paulshawn Pasqualotto limited the Cats to four hits and two walks in six scoreless frames.

Arizona finally scored in the seventh on Ryan Holgate’s solo home run, his fifth of the season. Most other hard-hit balls landed in the gloves of the Golden Bears (17-13, 5-4). Cal’s pitching staff did a superb job of minimizing Arizona’s free-base opportunities. The Wildcats entered the weekend averaging 6.11 walks per game. They drew only seven walks in the three-game series.

“I’m going to go back and look at it thoroughly,” Johnson said. “I’m going to credit their pitching. I thought (Grant) Holman and (Sean) Sullivan, at least on tape, were the two best starters that we have seen this year. And Pasqualotto executed extremely well today. So I think it was mostly that.