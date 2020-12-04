How to watch No. 7 Arizona Wildcats host No. 9 UCLA Friday night

The No. 7 Arizona Wildcats face one of their stiffest tests of the season in just their second game when No. 9 UCLA visits Tucson Friday night.
Adia Barnes' squad split the season series with the Bruins in 2019-20 which included a 92-66 rout of UCLA in McKale Center.
The Wildcats beat NAU 76-63 last weekend to start the year 1-0, while the Bruins handled Cal State Fullerton with ease winning 98-49.
Here's how to watch, stream or listen to Arizona vs. UCLA.
Start time: Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. MST
Location: McKale Center
TV/Streaming: Pac-12 Network and Pac-12 Arizona. Stream on Pac-12 App or Pac-12.com.
Radio: Listen at KTUC 1400 AM or on TuneIn
Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!