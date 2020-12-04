 Skip to main content
How to watch No. 7 Arizona Wildcats host No. 9 UCLA Friday night
Arizona vs. UCLA

How to watch No. 7 Arizona Wildcats host No. 9 UCLA Friday night

Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes talks with the Arizona Wildcats during a timeout in the Arizona Wildcats's season opener against Northern Arizona University at McKale Center, 1721 E. Enke Rd., in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 29, 2020. Arizona won 76-63 over NAU.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

The No. 7 Arizona Wildcats face one of their stiffest tests of the season in just their second game when No. 9 UCLA visits Tucson Friday night.

Adia Barnes' squad split the season series with the Bruins in 2019-20 which included a 92-66 rout of UCLA in McKale Center.

The Wildcats beat NAU 76-63 last weekend to start the year 1-0, while the Bruins handled Cal State Fullerton with ease winning 98-49.

Here's how to watch, stream or listen to Arizona vs. UCLA.

Start time: Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. MST  

Location: McKale Center 

TV/Streaming: Pac-12 Network and Pac-12 Arizona. Stream on Pac-12 App or Pac-12.com.

Radio: Listen at KTUC 1400 AM or on TuneIn

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

