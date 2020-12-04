How to watch No. 7 Arizona Wildcats host No. 9 UCLA Friday night

The No. 7 Arizona Wildcats face one of their stiffest tests of the season in just their second game when No. 9 UCLA visits Tucson Friday night.

Adia Barnes' squad split the season series with the Bruins in 2019-20 which included a 92-66 rout of UCLA in McKale Center.

The Wildcats beat NAU 76-63 last weekend to start the year 1-0, while the Bruins handled Cal State Fullerton with ease winning 98-49.

Here's how to watch, stream or listen to Arizona vs. UCLA.

Start time: Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. MST

Location: McKale Center

TV/Streaming: Pac-12 Network and Pac-12 Arizona. Stream on Pac-12 App or Pac-12.com.

Radio: Listen at KTUC 1400 AM or on TuneIn

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.