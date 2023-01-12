How Tucsonans and former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NFL this season

Playoffs? Playoffs? Yes, the NFL postseason is officially here after a memorable and storyline-filled regular season. Now it’s win or go home.

Before the NFL fires up Wild Card Weekend, starting with a doubleheader Saturday, here’s a look at how Tucsonans and former Arizona Wildcats fared in the regular season.

(Spoiler: most of them are not competing with their respective teams in the playoffs.)

Stanley Berryhill III, Detroit Lions

Connection: Former Mountain View High School and UA wide receiver

How it’s going: The undrafted Berryhill began his rookie season in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons. Then the Arizona Cardinals. And then ended the season on the Detroit Lions’ practice squad. In four games with the Lions, Berryhill recorded one tackle on special teams as a “gunner” on punt coverage, a role Berryhill thrived in during his last season at Arizona.

Gary Brightwell, New York Giants

Connection: Former UA running back

How it’s going: Brightwell had a career year as Saquon Barkley’s backup in New York. Brightwell had 31 carries for 141 yards and a touchdown during the regular season; he had one rush for 4 yards as a rookie last season. Brightwell scored his first NFL touchdown in a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers. Starting in place of Barkley last week, Brightwell had 11 carries for 60 yards. He also has four tackles and one fumble recovery on special teams. The Giants battle the Vikings in Minnesota at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Dane Cruikshank, Chicago Bears

Connection: Former UA defensive back

How it’s going: Cruikshank, who will enter free agency this offseason, tallied one tackle in eight games this season. His career earnings have eclipsed $4 million.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, San Francisco 49ers

Connection: Former Tucson High, Mountain View High and UA safety

How it’s going: It was another productive year for DFF, who has been a star on special teams for the 49ers. Flannigan-Fowles, a safety-linebacker hybrid, totaled 22 tackles and one sack in 17 games this season. His 15 tackles on special teams are tied for fourth place in the NFL. San Francisco hosts the Seattle Seahawks at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Nick Foles, Indianapolis Colts

Connection: Former UA quarterback

How it’s going: The only Super Bowl MVP in UA history took over the Colts’ starting quarterback job late in the season for fellow veteran Matt Ryan before being carted off the field because of a rib injury against the Giants. In his first start with the Colts, Foles threw three interceptions, which he hadn’t done since 2015, in a blowout loss to the Chargers. Assuming he doesn’t retire, the 11-year veteran will enter next season under contract with the Colts and is expected to earn about $3.5 million. Foles has earned just over $86 million during his NFL career.

Nick Folk, New England Patriots

Connection: Former UA kicker

How it’s going: All good things must come to an end. Folk found that out this season, when his streak of field goals made inside 50 yards ended at 64 — an NFL record. The 37-year-old Folk started the streak during the 2020 season opener against the Dolphins and ended it in a 23-point win over the Cleveland Browns in October. Folk, who returned to Tucson last month as the Patriots used the UA’s football facilities for practice, is 353 for 426 (83%) on field goals over his 15-year NFL career. Said longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick: “I can’t say enough about Nick Folk. He’s so professional, so consistent, so dependable, and when you stop and think about how hard that job is over the amount of time we’re talking about, it’s really impressive.”

Lucas Havrisik, Indianapolis Colts

Connection: Former UA kicker

How it’s going: Havrisik didn’t play in the NFL this season but signed a future contract with the Colts and will participate in offseason training leading up to next season.

Roy Lopez, Houston Texans

Connection: Former UA defensive tackle

How it’s going: The second-year interior defensive lineman had 36 tackles and a sack for the 3-13-1 Texans. Lopez also was credited with a safety.

Blake Martinez, Las Vegas Raiders

Connection: Former Canyon del Oro High School linebacker

How it’s going: Las Vegas signed Martinez to a one-year, $1.1 million deal after he was waived by the Giants. Martinez, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2021, had 20 tackles for the Raiders before retiring. A little over a week before Martinez abruptly retired, he sold a Pokémon illustrator card for $672,000.

Will Parks, New York Jets

Connection: Former UA safety

How it’s going: In his seventh season in the NFL, Parks had 17 tackles in 14 games for the Jets.

J.J. Taylor, New England Patriots

Connection: Former UA running back

How it’s going: Taylor had 10 carries for 9 yards this season. He was waived by the Patriots in November but was signed to their practice squad shortly after.

Levi Wallace, Pittsburgh Steelers

Connection: Former Tucson High defensive back

How it’s going: For the first time ever, a local high school made the cut for a player’s introduction on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” “Levi Wallace, Tucson High School,” Wallace said during his player intro. Wallace just concluded the first season of a two-year, $8 million contract. He recorded 48 tackles and a career-high four interceptions.

Jace Whittaker, Arizona Cardinals

Connection: Former UA cornerback