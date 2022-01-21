 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Huge for our program': No. 14 Arizona edges fifth-ranked Texas in men's tennis
ARIZONA MEN'S TENNIS

'Huge for our program': No. 14 Arizona edges fifth-ranked Texas in men's tennis

  Updated

Filip Malbasic

 Arizona athletics

The UA men's tennis team pulled off arguably the biggest home win in program history on Friday, dispatching No. 5 Texas 4-3 at the Robson Tennis Center.

The 14th-ranked Wildcats clinched when Filip Malbasic outlasted the Longhorns' Chih Chi Huang 7-5, 6-4. Malbasic also won his doubles match, teaming with Jett Middleton to win 6-3.

"This is huge for our program," coach Clancy Shields said. "If you look back five years ago, you dream of a day like this, but we've been building this for a while."

UA's Jonas Ziverts snagged the first singles point, beating Texas' Eliot Spizzirri  6-4, 6-3. Gustaf Strom followed by beating Micah Braswell 6-4, 6-3.

Next up for 2-0 Arizona: A Sunday showdown with nationally-ranked Pepperdine in Los Angeles. The match starts at 2 p.m.

