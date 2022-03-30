In letter, former Arizona Wildcats athletes, coach blast NCAA over transgender swimmer

“As we began to reach out to one another, we realized we all shared very similar feelings and had some great ideas to offer to the NCAA. We decided that if the NCAA wasn’t going to ask women swimmers our opinion then we would offer it to them ourselves very powerfully,” the email said.

Current Arizona swimming and diving coach Augie Busch, Frank Busch's son, said Monday that the team would not have a comment on the letter. The UA's athletic department did not respond to a request for comment.

But advocates for transgender athletes say statements like those in the letter are “not doing anything to protect women’s sports, instead, they’re just creating more division in sports.”

Joanna Hoffman, director of communications at LGBTQ advocacy group Athlete Ally, said that when Thomas competed on the men’s team, she was about 10 seconds behind the men’s NCAA record for the 500-yard freestyle, and “post-transitioning she’s about 10 seconds behind the women’s record.”

“What that tells us is that she was and continues to be a really talented, hard-working athlete,” Hoffman said. “This is not a case of someone who was failing in men’s sports and so then decided to compete in women’s sports.”