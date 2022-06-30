In statement, Pac-12 says it is 'extremely surprised and disappointed' by defection of USC, UCLA

The Pac-12 issued a statement Thursday evening saying it was "extremely surprised and disappointed" by USC and UCLA's decision to leave for the Big Ten Conference as soon as 2024, but said it looks forward to working with "current and potential members" about the future.

In a seismic decision that will impact the University of Arizona and other Western schools, USC and UCLA announced Thursday that they plan to join the Illinois-based Big Ten despite their nearly 100-year connection with what is now known as the Pac-12.

The Pac-12 was silent about the move until 5:15 p.m., when it issued the following statement:

"While we are extremely surprised and disappointed by the news coming out of UCLA and USC today, we have a long and storied history in athletics, academics, and leadership in supporting student-athletes that we’re confident will continue to thrive and grow into the future.

"The Pac-12 is home to many of the world’s best universities, athletic programs and alumni, representing one of the most dynamic regions in the United States. We’ve long been known as the Conference of Champions, and we’re unwavering in our commitment to extend that title. We will continue to develop new and innovative programs that directly benefit our member institutions, and we look forward to partnering with current and potential members to pioneer the future of college athletics together."

