Interaction with Billie Jean King shows why fearless Midori Castillo Meza is headed for big things

“They're going to turn this culture into one of these winning cultures like the men's program has, and they really want it,” Stotland said. “Having someone like Midori lead the way and show us the professionalism because her she has really high standards to be one of the top players in the world. She's going to work hard every day, everybody's going to follow and everybody wants it. It’s just a really great atmosphere to be a part of.”

Stotland believes a lot of things worked in his favor of attracting this class. For example: Castillo Meza’s hitting partner in Mexico knows Stotland.

But it was the Wildcats' campus, facilities and culture — and not necessarily the connections — that led Castillo Meza to commit.

“When I got to Tucson, I just fell in love with the place,” Castillo Meza said. “I felt so welcomed, and it was like a second home. … Arizona has meant a lot since then.”

Castillo Meza considers herself an aggressive player who likes to dictate points. She said that Stotland is helping her with “movement on the court, learning how to cut more the angles, be more intelligent, more efficient with my movement.”