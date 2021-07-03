'It's a little shock still': Tucsonan Delaney Schnell ready for Olympics after stressful year

There were so many questions in the air and decisions to be made. Would they be able to compete together? If so, and Gilliland isn’t at full strength, could they still make the Olympic team? If Gilliland pulled out of the pairing late, would Schnell be able to find a new partner and what would that look like so close to the Trials?

It was a stressful time for Schnell.

After all, these two were partners in 2016 before Schnell got injured and when they got back together at the end of 2019, it was like no time had passed.

In the end, Schnell ended up pairing with Jess Parratto.

“Hearing your partner is not doing well, it sucks,” Schnell said. “It was hard because synchro is a big trust thing. You’ve got to be able to trust and hearing that, you know, she was struggling, it was hard because you want to know they're going to be fully prepared … it was concerning.