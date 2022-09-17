Jaelyn Hodge, 10-1 Wildcats 'have something to prove' after Pac-12 poll snub

Jaelyn Hodge put up nine kills and had five digs on Saturday afternoon as Arizona beat Cal State Northridge 23-25, 25-16, 25-10, 25-21 to sweep through the Wildcat Classic in McKale Center.

With three wins in their home tournament, the Wildcats are now 10-1. They've won five consecutive matches heading into Wednesday's Pac-12 Conference opener at home against Arizona State.

Hodge, the Wildcats' junior outside hitter, says her team is "improving every single week" with a goal of proving the doubters wrong. The UA was picked to finish 10th in the league in the preseason coaches' poll.

"I think we just want to prove something to everyone and have something to prove," she said. "So, every game we are looking forward to in Pac-12 play.” Hodge said.

Hodge has high expectations.

“Winning the Pac-12 is our first goal and then after that getting to the tournament and going as far as we can, at least Sweet 16 but as far as we can go.” she said.

During the offseason, Hodge — a Queen Creek native who attended Chandler's Basha High School — worked out with a couple of her teammates out of town. When she arrived back in Tucson, Wildcats players took part in open gyms after camps. Hodge says she's more confident and knows what to do on the court as an upperclassman.

Her talent was on display over the weekend. Hodge had nine kills and four digs in Friday morning's win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and put up five kills and four digs against UTEP in the nightcap.

“It’s a big jump with maturity and knowing what to do and such a confidence-booster in that aspect," she said. "I think all the way around, everything has improved since.”

Hodge is working on a degree for criminal justice. She would like to continue to play volleyball after college.

“To play pro as long as I could … as long as my body is healthy, I would love to do that.”