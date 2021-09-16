Jaelyn Hodge is stepping up as a sophomore; 'Without her, we don't have an offense'

UA sophomore Jaelyn Hodge saw limited playing time last season as a freshman. Now, Hodge is in all six rotations and has been carrying the offensive load for the Arizona Wildcats through the first month of the season.

“Right now, she's certainly our No. 1 offensive player,” UA coach Dave Rubio said.

Hodge enters this weekend’s home matches against UC Riverside, San Diego State and Texas Southern having recorded double-digit kills in each of the Wildcats’ first eight matches, including a 30-kill performance against New Mexico State on Sept. 3 and 16 kills against No. 1 Texas last weekend.

“I just feel like, in practice and in training, we work really hard to hit high off the block and just to use the block,” Hodge said. “I think that's been helping me a lot during the games.”

Rubio says Hodge, a Queen Creek native, is the offensive engine on a team that has won five of its first eight matches.

“Without her, we don't have any offense,” Rubio said. “Especially under the circumstances, you think about how many swings she took in the UTEP match and she comes right back and was able to answer the bell in the New Mexico State game.”