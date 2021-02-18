Jaelyn Hodge, the UA's top recruit in 15 years, already playing a big role for Wildcats' volleyball team

Hodge is joined on the court by fellow freshman Sofia Maldonado Diaz, who had a breakout performance against No. 11 Washington earlier this season. Her 25 kills were the most by a freshman since 2007. With Hodge, Maldonado Diaz, middle blocker China Rai Crouch and setter Emery Herman all playing as freshmen, the Wildcats’ future appears bright.

“Those four players, along with a couple of littles that came in their freshman year, are really the future of this program and have the ability to play at an elite level,” Rubio said.

“To me, the opportunity for them to see playing time is going to provide an opportunity to get better. Everything to us is pointing towards the fall. As much as we’d like to win right now, we just need time on the clock. …

“Every day I go into practice knowing we’re going to be one of the top-level and elite teams; it’s just a matter of when it’s going to happen. … I know in time, we’ll be exceptional.”

Rubio believes Hodge could follow in the footsteps of ex-Wildcats Jennifer Abernathy and Kim Glass, who won a silver medal with the U.S. women’s volleyball team in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

“If she continues to progress the way she is, I think she’ll be one of the top outside hitters in the conference,” Rubio said.

“She can take it as far as she wants to take it. If she wants to go international and be a pro, if she wants to be on the national team, all of those things are in front of her; it’s just a matter of if those are the things she wants to pursue.”

