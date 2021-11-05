Jill Aguilera gives UA soccer team dramatic win over ASU; Cats fall to WSU in volleyball

Jill Aguilera's historic kick Friday night helped the UA soccer team end a tough season on a winning note.

Aguilera's penalty kick in overtime gave the Wildcats a 2-1 victory over visiting ASU, giving UA seven straight wins over the Sun Devils over the past six years.

Aguilera's last kick as a Wildcat, in the 94th minute, gave her a program-record 33 career goals, passing Mallory Miller's old mark of 32.

Miller's mark was tied by Aguilera in the 13th minute Friday, as the senior gave UA a 1-0 lead. ASU tied the game in the 82nd minute.

UA finishes the season 5-13 overall and 2-9 in the Pac-12, although the Wildcats won two of their final three games. ASU ends its year at 10-8-2, 2-7-2.

Cougars sweep Cats in volleyball

The UA volleyball team's weekend trip to Washington got off to a rough start with a 3-0 loss at No. 21-ranked Washington State on Friday night.

Puk Stubbe had nine kills and Emery Herman had 19 assists, but the Wildcats lost 25-16, 25-12, 25-22 to the Cougars, who also swept UA at McKale Center on Oct. 10.

Arizona (14-10, 6-7) was outhit .310 to .096 on Friday, and WSU (15-8, 9-4) had 10 aces to UA's zero in the match.

The Wildcats visit No. 12 Washington on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Huskies (17-4, 10-3) are in second place in the conference and swept visiting ASU 3-0 on Friday night. UW beat UA at McKale 3-1 on Oct. 8.