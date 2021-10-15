Jill Aguilera's 30th career goal not enough as Wildcats soccer team falls to Washington

Arizona Daily Star
Four different Washington players scored as the visiting Huskies handed the UA soccer team its seventh straight loss Friday night, 4-1.
Jill Aguilera scored the Wildcats' only goal in the 86th minute to help UA (3-10, 0-6 Pac-12) avoid the shutout. She now has 30 career goals, the No. 2 mark in program history.
Washington (4-6-3, 2-2-2) scored its goals in the 21st, 39th, 50th and 70th minutes.
The Wildcats next visit Cal (6-4-3, 2-3-1) on Thursday.
