Jill Aguilera's 30th career goal not enough as Wildcats soccer team falls to Washington
Soccer: Washington 4, Arizona 1

Jill Aguilera

Four different Washington players scored as the visiting Huskies handed the UA soccer team its seventh straight loss Friday night, 4-1.

Jill Aguilera scored the Wildcats' only goal in the 86th minute to help UA (3-10, 0-6 Pac-12) avoid the shutout. She now has 30 career goals, the No. 2 mark in program history.

Washington (4-6-3, 2-2-2) scored its goals in the 21st, 39th, 50th and 70th minutes.

The Wildcats next visit Cal (6-4-3, 2-3-1) on Thursday.

