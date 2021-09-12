 Skip to main content
Jill Aguilera's late goal lifts UA soccer team past Nebraska
Soccer: Arizona 3, Nebraska 2

Jill Aguilera's late goal lifts UA soccer team past Nebraska

Jill Aguilera scored in the 89th minute to snap a tie and help the Arizona Wildcats to a 3-2 win over visiting Nebraska on Sunday.

Aguilera had scored earlier in the 18th minute and Nicole Dallin found the net in the 52nd for UA, which improved to 3-3.

The Cornhuskers (4-4) had tied the game in the 86th minute.

UA hosts Gonzaga (7-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday to wrap up non-conference play.

