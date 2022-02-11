Jonas Ziverts leads streaking Wildcats into home match vs. NAU; UA women finding their way

Freshman blue-chip Colton Smith sits at No. 42, while sophomore Herman Hoeyeraal checks in at No. 56. Sophomore Gustaf Strom ranks No. 58, ahead of Ziverts at No. 73.

“It's really unique to have this many good players on one team,” Shields said. “Six years ago, we're 160th in the country … We've been building this for a while and, you know, it kind of just builds on itself.”

After losing former senior captain Alejandro Reguant to graduation in the offseason, Shields says this years’ squad is still searching for its new identity, something he hopes to find on Saturday against NAU.

“He was the glue that brought everyone together,” Shields said. “We got to find that identity and good teams that do something as a group have some common identity and we're still trying to find that kind of gritty team and the guts and determination we're talking about on the court. I think we're getting better and better.”

Cats making most of delayed start

A COVID-19 pause forced the UA women's tennis team to wait until Jan. 31 to compete in its first match. It wasn’t easy, but the Wildcats seem to have finally found their groove.