Jonas Ziverts overcame nasty infection, moved to Tucson and took off as one of Wildcats' best tennis players

Editor’s note: This is the third story in a series about the most underrated Arizona Wildcats athletes.
Jonas Ziverts was one of the top young tennis players in Sweden, with a Junior U.S. Open appearance under his belt and a clear professional future.
Then things went sideways. A botched cortisone shot in his knee led to an infection that required surgery to fix. Ziverts was left wondering if he’d play tennis at the same level again.
Then Arizona came calling. In the second semester of the 2018-19 season, Ziverts followed his friend and fellow Swede Flip Malbasic to Tucson. He was drawn to UA coach Clancy Shields' vision for the program and himself.
Ziverts was an instant hit. He made the NCAA Singles Championships as a freshman, and evolved even more as a sophomore. He moves better on the court now. His forehand and his backhand are stronger, and he’s working with a new volley.
Add to that a killer serve, and it's clear that Ziverts future is bright again. Shields says Ziverts is one of the best college players in the country.
“For a guy who's not the biggest, strongest kid, he can go up there and hit 130 mile-an-hour serve and your jaw just kind of drops; it’s, ‘How do you do that?'” Shields said.
For all of Ziverts' physical improvement, it's his mental development that's impressed Shields. He has been stepping up as a leader, Shields said.
Why he’s good: Ziverts' raw talent carried him to the NCAAs as a freshman. Ziverts became the first Wildcat to play in the NCAA Singles Championships in 13 years. He was named to the All-Pac-12 second team and was ITA Southwest Rookie of the Year.
During the shortened 2020 season, Ziverts was ranked as high as No. 38 in ITA singles. He went 14-7 in singles, and won seven doubles matches.
Ziverts, a 4.0 student, also thrives in big moments — just like some of the best in tennis.
“When you see Roger Federer play it's very appealing to the eye — looks smooth. It's very relaxing, it looks effortless. I'd say that I see a lot of that in Jonas," Shields said. "His level raises. Some players, in the big moments they get nervous or they kind of shy away from it. I think he embraces the big moments. He has an unbelievable ability to see the game and ‘absorb the pace’ as we put it. It's almost like a yoga-esque style. He is very loose and relaxed. … It's hard to put into words, but you just never see any tension in his body. Even in the biggest moments, he's as loose as can be, as relaxed as can be. I wish we could teach that skill.”
Why he’s underrated: The potentially career-ending injury changed outsiders' expectations of Ziverts.
Coachspeak: “A year ago, I may have laughed, but he's … putting the team first, and I think that's really unique and cool. People embraced him here at Arizona, from the community to everybody who works in our department, to his teammates. He felt like, ‘Man, these people are taking care of me. They care about me and more than just my talent as a tennis player.’ And he really felt people accepted him, and he wanted to go to bat for them. I think that's a big piece of the puzzle that a lot of athletes find when they come here — they're playing for something bigger than themselves. The people here really embrace everything that they bring to the table. He felt people embrace him and welcomed him into the Arizona family.” — Shields
He said it: “Arizona has made me a better tennis player, but also a better person. There are some great people at Arizona who have influenced me and I’m very happy that I chose Arizona. …I would say Coach Shields and (teammate) Alejandro Reguant. Alejandro, he’s been a person that I have learned a lot from. The way he sees things, not only on the court but off the court, as well. He really takes care of the team and helps everyone that needs help. On the tennis court, he always fights the hardest, no matter what day it is and always has the best attitude. …(Coach) has basically improved my whole game…he’s never satisfied — he wants me to improve in everything. … As a person, he has made me more tough but also more caring – made me think about the team more. if I do better, the team will do better, as well. That has made me a better player, because now it’s not only about myself.” — Ziverts
