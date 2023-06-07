Arizona's Jordan Geist went on one heck of a ride with the hammer — an event he does just for fun.

The reigning Pac-12 champion didn't waste any of his throws at his final NCAA Outdoor Championships as a Wildcat in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday afternoon.

The All-American finished third in the event after throwing the hammer 75.97 meters in his first attempt — which was a personal best and broke his own UA mark of 74.14 set at the Jim Click Shootout in April. It was also good enough for fifth in Pac-12 history and lands in the No. 13 spot in NCAA annals.

Kenneth Ikeji from Harvard (77.92) and Kostas Zaltos from Minnesota (76.33) also threw personal bests to finish 1-2 just above Geist.

Geist, who was named the 2023 Pac-12 Men's Field Athlete of the Year and to The Bowerman award watch list, also went over 75 meters in one other throw.

Geist had one more event Wednesday — his specialty, the shot put, which was set to begin at 6:30 p.m. MST.

During his six-year collegiate career at Arizona, NCAA outdoor champion in the shot put is the one win that has eluded Geist. He was won multiple Pac-12 championships and the NCAA indoor title but has not stood atop the podium at the outdoor event. While he is the odds-on favorite, it won't be easy as he is facing tough competition in Nebraska's Jonah Wilson and Maxwell Otterdahl and ASU's Turner Washington.

Washington went to Tucson's Canyon Del Oro High School and was a Wildcat — and roommate of Geist's — his freshman year.

Having the expectations of bringing home the title and facing off against a friend in Washington doesn't faze Geist at all.