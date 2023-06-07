Arizona's Jordan Geist went on one heck of a ride with the hammer — an event he does just for fun.
The reigning Pac-12 champion didn't waste any of his throws at his final NCAA Outdoor Championships as a Wildcat in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday afternoon.
The All-American finished third in the event after throwing the hammer 75.97 meters in his first attempt — which was a personal best and broke his own UA mark of 74.14 set at the Jim Click Shootout in April. It was also good enough for fifth in Pac-12 history and lands in the No. 13 spot in NCAA annals.
Kenneth Ikeji from Harvard (77.92) and Kostas Zaltos from Minnesota (76.33) also threw personal bests to finish 1-2 just above Geist.
Geist, who was named the 2023 Pac-12 Men's Field Athlete of the Year and to The Bowerman award watch list, also went over 75 meters in one other throw.
Geist had one more event Wednesday — his specialty, the shot put, which was set to begin at 6:30 p.m. MST.
During his six-year collegiate career at Arizona, NCAA outdoor champion in the shot put is the one win that has eluded Geist. He was won multiple Pac-12 championships and the NCAA indoor title but has not stood atop the podium at the outdoor event. While he is the odds-on favorite, it won't be easy as he is facing tough competition in Nebraska's Jonah Wilson and Maxwell Otterdahl and ASU's Turner Washington.
Washington went to Tucson's Canyon Del Oro High School and was a Wildcat — and roommate of Geist's — his freshman year.
Having the expectations of bringing home the title and facing off against a friend in Washington doesn't faze Geist at all.
"I just need to focus on my process, throw and execution," he said. "If I'm able to go out and compete and execute what I'm trying to work on, that's a win to me."