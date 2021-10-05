Jordan McCloud on moving on from mistakes, learning Arizona's offense and brotherly advice

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jordan McCloud spoke to local media Tuesday afternoon at the Lowell Stevens Facility, detailing how he's trying to grow from his five-interception performance against Oregon.
McCloud, a redshirt sophomore who transferred from the University of South Florida, was named Arizona's starting QB moving forward by head coach Jedd Fisch following the 41-19 loss to the Ducks.
McCloud spoke about his comfortability level in UA's offense, how he's moving past the Oregon game and the advice his older brother has given him.
Can't change the past
“I just have to make sure I don’t make those mistakes this week.”— Arizona QB Jordan McCloud on how he’s learned from his 5 ints against Oregon pic.twitter.com/gfNFlZvupK— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 5, 2021
Bye week helps McCloud's rhythm with offense
Jordan McCloud on the benefits of the bye week and practicing with the first-team offense: pic.twitter.com/8axQiIBXtj— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 5, 2021
Brotherly advice
Jordan McCloud on why he wears a chain with No. 3 on it and the advice his older brother Ray-Ray McCloud gave him: “Continue to have fun doing what you’re doing and don’t worry about the bad too much.” pic.twitter.com/70b7DLQ3LS— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 5, 2021
McCloud understanding UA's playbook better
“I’m 100% comfortable with it.”— QB Jordan McCloud on learning Arizona’s offense pic.twitter.com/vnrSDuLeaF— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 5, 2021
After speaking to Arizona QB Jordan McCloud today, it's easy to see why he's well-liked in the building. Has a real positive energy and maturity about him. Would expect him to respond well after a promising but flawed first start as a Wildcat.— Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) October 5, 2021
