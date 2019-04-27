Justice Summerset sets personal best to win high jump at Desert Heat Classic
Arizona track junior Justice Summerset leaped 7-4-1/2, his personal best, to win the high jump Saturday at the Desert Heat Classic at UA's Drachman Stadium. It is the best high jump mark so far this year in the Pac-12.
Arizona red-shirt senior Karolina Pahlitzsch won the 400-meter hurdles in 57.4.
Shannon Meisberger, Tatum Waggoner, Diana Gadja and Pahilitzsch captured 4x400 relay in 3:32.36, the No. 2 mark in the Pac 12.
In the men's 400 hurdles, James Smith broke his UA freshman record by sprinting around the track in 50.13.
Senior Tatum Waggoner took first in the 400-meter in 52.72.
Jordan Geist won the discus with a throw of 184-0. He also had a throw of 69-1-1/2 in the shot put to finish second to US Olympian Darrell Hill who was the winner at 71-3-1/4.
Wildcat senior Tiana Bonds ran 13.26 in the 100-meter hurdles, the sixth fastest time in UA history. She placed second among college runners.