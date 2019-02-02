Arizona officially hired Kyle DeVan as its offensive line coach Saturday.
DeVan comes to the UA from Ball State, where he served as offensive line coach the past three seasons, as well as assistant head coach the past two. He played at Oregon State and started 40 games over four seasons in the NFL from 2009-12.
Here’s what second-year Wildcats coach Kevin Sumlin had to say about DeVan’s addition, per a UA news release: "Our entire staff is excited to have Kyle joining the program. His experience in the game at the highest levels, dedication to fundamentals, personal values and overall passion for football are going to make (an) impactful addition to our program."
And here’s what DeVan said: "I'm grateful to have the opportunity to continue my growth in this profession with Coach Sumlin and be a part of what he is building at Arizona. To be in the Pac-12 is a thrill. My family and I can't wait to be a part of the Tucson community and the UA family."
Some additional tidbits from the news release:
- Ball State averaged 220 rushing yards per game in 2016, DeVan’s first season, the best mark for the Cardinals since 1978.
- In 2018, the team set a school single-game record with 652 yards of offense against Central Connecticut.
- DeVan played for the Boise Burn in arenafootball2 in 2009 before his NFL career took off with the Indianapolis Colts.
- Oregon State won three bowl games during DeVan’s playing career in Corvallis, and he earned Pac-10 All-Academic honors three times.
- DeVan was the California heavyweight wrestling champion as a senior at Vacaville High School.