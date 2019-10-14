The Arizona Wildcats are slated to play their second afternoon game of the season to close their October slate.
Arizona’s game at Stanford on Oct. 26 will kick off at 12:30 p.m. It will be televised by Pac-12 Networks.
The game will mark the Wildcats’ second in a row and third of the season on the conference’s TV network. Arizona’s game at USC on Saturday also airs on Pac-12 Networks. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
The kickoff time and TV assignment for Arizona’s homecoming game against Oregon State on Nov. 2 will be revealed next Monday. Because it’s homecoming, the game is exempted from being a six-day pick by the conference’s TV partners.
The details of Arizona’s final three games – at Oregon, vs. Utah, at Arizona State – will be announced either 12 or six days in advance of each. The ASU game will air on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.