Distance swimming, like the 500 freestyle and the 1,650 freestyle, takes a certain person. Someone who can grind it out for, in the case of the 1,650, 16 minutes or more.
So, how does Arizona junior Kirsten Jacobsen keep fighting and pushing past the exhaustion?
“A lot of swimmers have pump-up songs. During the front half of the race I sing pump-up songs in my head, then the back half seeing my teammates on the side of the pool cheering helps me kick it to another gear,” said Jacobsen, who — along with her teammates — will compete in the Pac-12 Championships this week in Federal Way, Washington.
It’s that team environment that drew Jacobsen to college swimming. Her passion for the sport developed in the eighth grade when she watched her sister, Anne, swimming for Illinois Chicago. The school was only 45 minutes from her home in Barrington, Illinois, and she attended all of Anne’s home meets and saw college swimming up close.
When it came time for her to select a college after a decorated high school swimming career —winning a four state titles in the 500 free and three 200 free titles, earning an invite to the 2016 Olympic Trials and gaining a spot on the 2015-16 Chicago Tribune’s Scholar- Athlete team — it came down to Virginia and Arizona.
At the time, UA coach Augie Busch was the head coach at Virginia. She chose UA for the team and because she loved the weather, but she gave up her dream of being coached by Busch and Cory Chitwood. That is, until her sophomore year, when Busch was hired to lead the Arizona program. That’s when she got it all.
“It’s awesome and funny how things work out,” Busch said. “We all wanted her. If you asked her now she wishes it would’ve been like this from the beginning.”
Her mental and physical performance has been positively impacted by this coaching change. She thinks Busch’s philosophy of team over self has affected her daily mentality. Chitwood’s training philosophy and speed work has helped her build even more confidence. It's a reason why Jaobsen has achieved four of the top times in school history in the 200 free, 500 free, 1,000 free and 1,650 free.
During this time, she has also faced significant injuries to her shoulder and back. Yet, she always shows up to the pool ready to go.
“She’s just a humble, hard worker and is a fighter. I'm a sucker for those types of people," Busch said. "As a coach I love people fighting through stuff, because as an athlete very few things are like your body giving out and experiencing limitations physically. People can battle back while experiencing this and have a sense of patience and not freak out. She knows it’s not ideal but psychologically she frames it as she’ll be OK and is staying confident with whatever comes her way. I am really impressed with that.”
Despite the injuries, Jacobsen seems to shake off those pre-race jitters to show up at big meets. She recorded personal bests in the 200 free (1:44.72), 500 free (4:35.04) and 1,650 free (16:03.13) at last year’s NCAA Championships.
“Kirsten is one of those athletes who never gets too high or too low. She is cool as a cucumber,” said UA assistant coach Chitwood. “Kirsten performs her best when on the biggest stage when the lights are the brightest. That’s what you want in any of your athletes, but sometimes it takes a while. It seems to be natural for her. Kirsten might be the only swimmer who I’ve seen who gets the least amount nervous. I couldn’t tell you if she even gets nervous.
“Last year before the NCAAs, I did a fast race in training. Kirsten did a 200 free and I thought she’d go around 1:47 and she was around 1:53. I was thinking ‘oh, no, I’ve screwed this up.’ She shrugged the practice off and got her best time. She is someone who doesn’t let yesterday affect today or the future.
“I think it’s rare to find a swimmer like that. Most in pre-competition want to see all their numbers and times to make them feel really good. But, sometimes a swimmer has that confidence and doesn’t let things affect the race. They know what they’ve done and won’t let a few laps affect their season. There is never a practice or a race that upsets her if it doesn’t go well. That mindset gives her a chance to do well every time she come to the pool.”
Jacobsen said she does get a little anxious leading up to a race, but that resting and thinking about all her training gives her confidence and the ability to relax in the moment. And, doing certain things pre-race seem to push any jitters away.
“I don’t have a set routine, but I do try to get my blood moving and do a little stretching,” said Jacobsen. “I talk to Cory and he gives me a few words of wisdom. Then I visualize what I need to do. It’s really thinking about how to swim it. I go through my race in my head, start to finish. I tell myself the splits I want or I see myself in the pool with other people and where I want to be in comparison.
“At the end of the day at big meets, our bodies are so prepared and it becomes a mental game. Having the right mindset helps you get the best times and finishes.”
While at times this season she has had a hard time in dual meets, the Pac-12 Championships and the NCAA Championships are in sight and Busch knows this is the time of year Jacobsen shines. She can score All-American status in three events, as well as help team in the 400 and 800 relays.
“She has accomplished so much and there is still so much out there for her in the next four weeks,” said Busch.