 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
PATRIOTS 27, CARDINALS 13

Kyler Murray hurt early as Patriots rally past Cardinals in Glendale

  • Updated

New England Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan (50) celebrates after recovering a fumble to score a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

GLENDALE — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury.

New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later in the third when McMillan scooped up a fumble and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown.

Kyle Dugger forced the fumble by stripping Cardinals three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who had just caught a pass.

The Patriots pushed their advantage to 27-13 early in the fourth quarter on Pierre Strong Jr.'s 3-yard run, then leaned on their defense to complete the much-needed win.

People are also reading…

Jones finished 24 for 35 with an interception as New England (7-6) snapped a two-game losing skid to stay in the AFC playoff hunt. Arizona (4-9) has lost five of six games, including the last three.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) falls to the ground due to an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Murray was hurt on the third play of the game, immediately changing the complexion of the evening. The fourth-year quarterback was flushed out of the pocket and running to his right when he tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but tumbled to the grass in obvious pain.

Players from both teams surrounded the quarterback before he was carted off the field with a towel draped over his head.

The 36-year-old Colt McCoy has proven a capable replacement for Murray over the past two seasons, coming into Monday's game with a 3-2 mark when Murray was injured. He worked his magic again — at least for a while — leading the Cardinals to a 13-10 halftime lead.

The Cardinals took a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter after a 33-yard field goal by Matt Prater. They had good field position for the drive after Isaiah Simmons intercepted a pass from Jones, who was hit on the arm by rookie Cam Thomas as he was throwing.

James Conner bulldozed his way forward for a 10-yard touchdown late in the second quarter, breaking multiple tackles to give the Cardinals a 13-7 lead late in the second quarter. Conner finished with a team-high 85 yards rushing.

The Patriots scored their lone touchdown of the first half when rookie Kevin Harris ran 14 yards to the end zone.

Murray's tough year

Arizona's recent hopes as a franchise have revolved around the development of Murray, who was taken with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2019.

The quarterback's fourth year has been a tough one. And that was before Monday's injury.

Murray signed a $230.5 million contract during the offseason that could keep him with the franchise until 2028, but that was when a steady stream of unwanted headlines started.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection took a lot of ridicule after it was discovered his new contract mandated at least four hours of “independent study” during game weeks, which was unusual for an NFL quarterback. The clause was later removed, but the damage to his reputation was done.

Murray also battled a bout of COVID-19 during training camp which kept him out for about a week and recently took criticism from former teammate Patrick Peterson, who said on his “All Things Covered” podcast that “Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray.”

Now he has to deal with what could be the most serious injury of his professional career. He had thrown for 2,359 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions through 10 games before Monday's injury.

Injuries

Patriots: CB Jack Jones (knee), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and WR DeVante Parker (head) all were injured during the first quarter. Stevenson returned later in the first half but was ruled out following halftime.

Cardinals: WR Rondale Moore (groin) and CB Byron Murphy Jr. (back) were among the team's six inactives. ... CB Marco Wilson Jr. (stinger) left in the second quarter and didn't return. ... DE Zach Allen (hand) left in the second half and didn't return.

Up next

Patriots: Travel to face the Raiders on Sunday.

Cardinals: Travel to face the Broncos on Sunday.

Up next

Who: Cardinals (4-9) at Broncos (3-10)

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

TV: Ch. 11

Radio: 1450-AM

Patriots 27, Cardinals 13

New England 0 10 10 7 — 27

Arizona 0 13 0 0 — 13

Second Quarter

Ari-FG Prater 33, 14:52. Drive: 7 plays, 21 yards, 2:16. Key Plays: I.Simmons 5 interception return to New England 36; McCoy 10 pass to M.Brown on 3rd-and-4.Arizona 3, New England 0.

NE-K.Harris 14 run (Folk kick), 11:25. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:27. Key Plays: Mac.Jones 3 pass to Thornton on 3rd-and-2; Mac.Jones 12 pass to Thornton.New England 7, Arizona 3.

Ari-FG Prater 32, 9:35. Drive: 7 plays, 56 yards, 1:50. Key Plays: Cooper kick return to Arizona 30; McCoy 12 pass to Hopkins.New England 7, Arizona 6.

Ari-Conner 10 run (Prater kick), 2:59. Drive: 7 plays, 63 yards, 3:54. Key Plays: McCoy 14 pass to Hopkins; McCoy 21 pass to R.Anderson; McCoy 9 pass to R.Anderson on 3rd-and-7.Arizona 13, New England 7.

NE-FG Folk 51, :00. Drive: 6 plays, 35 yards, 00:32. Key Play: Mac.Jones 30 pass to Henry.Arizona 13, New England 10.

Third Quarter

NE-FG Folk 22, 10:15. Drive: 9 plays, 71 yards, 4:45. Key Plays: Mac.Jones 15 pass to Bourne; Mac.Jones 16 pass to Strong; Strong 44 run; Mac.Jones 8 pass to Thornton on 3rd-and-10.New England 13, Arizona 13.

NE-McMillan 23 fumble return (Folk kick), 5:32.New England 20, Arizona 13.

Fourth Quarter

NE-Strong 3 run (Folk kick), 14:09. Drive: 5 plays, 63 yards, 1:58. Key Plays: Mar.Jones 18 interception return to New England 37; Mac.Jones 16 pass to Bourne on 3rd-and-5; Mac.Jones 39 pass to Henry.New England 27, Arizona 13.

TEAM STATISTICS

NE Ari

FIRST DOWNS 18 19

Rushing 4 5

Passing 13 11

Penalty 1 3

THIRD DOWN EFF 3-11 4-14

FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 1-5

TOTAL NET YARDS 328 323

Total Plays 57 69

Avg Gain 5.8 4.7

NET YARDS RUSHING 103 113

Rushes 21 22

Avg per rush 4.905 5.136

NET YARDS PASSING 225 210

Sacked-Yds lost 1-10 6-45

Gross-Yds passing 235 255

Completed-Att. 24-35 28-41

Had Intercepted 1 1

Yards-Pass Play 6.25 4.468

KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-4-0 4-4-2

PUNTS-Avg. 6-42.167 2-48.5

Punts blocked 0 0

FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0

TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 72 156

Punt Returns 1-7 2-17

Kickoff Returns 2-47 5-134

Interceptions 1-18 1-5

PENALTIES-Yds 8-80 8-48

FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 2-1

TIME OF POSSESSION 26:29 33:31

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-New England, Strong 5-70, K.Harris 8-26, Stevenson 3-8, Mac.Jones 5-(minus 1). Arizona, Conner 15-85, McCoy 5-24, Murray 1-3, Ingram 1-1.

PASSING-New England, Mac.Jones 24-35-1-235. Arizona, McCoy 27-40-1-246, Murray 1-1-0-9.

RECEIVING-New England, Bourne 5-47, Agholor 5-32, Thornton 4-28, Henry 3-70, Parker 2-24, Strong 2-20, Stevenson 2-2, Mar.Jones 1-12. Arizona, Hopkins 7-79, Conner 6-29, R.Anderson 4-50, Brown 4-34, McBride 3-28, S.Anderson 2-7, Clement 1-21, Green 1-7.

PUNT RETURNS-New England, Mar.Jones 1-7. Arizona, Dortch 2-17.

KICKOFF RETURNS-New England, Mar.Jones 2-47. Arizona, Cooper 5-134.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS-New England, Dugger 7-1-0, Mar.Jones 7-1-0, Bryant 5-2-0, Uche 4-1-3, Tavai 4-1-0, Bentley 3-7-0, Judon 3-1-1.5, Ekuale 3-0-1, Guy 2-2-.5, Jo.Jones 2-2-0, McMillan 2-1-0, McCourty 2-0-0, Peppers 1-2-0, Wade 1-0-0, Phillips 0-3-0, Wise 0-2-0, Ca.Davis 0-1-0, Godchaux 0-1-0. Arizona, Mullen 4-2-0, Collins 4-1-0, Hamilton 4-1-0, Thompson 3-3-0, Baker 3-2-0, I.Simmons 2-4-0, Sanders 2-1-0, Allen 2-0-1, Ledbetter 2-0-0, Niemann 1-3-0, Golden 1-1-0, Wilson 1-1-0, Fotu 1-0-0, Matthew 1-0-0, McBride 1-0-0, Watt 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS-New England, Mar.Jones 1-18. Arizona, I.Simmons 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS-Arizona, Prater 50.

OFFICIALS-Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Mark Hittner, LJ Michael Dolce, FJ Dyrol Prioleau, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Mike Wimmer.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraqi blind soccer team hopes to make it to international games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News