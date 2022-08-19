 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Late own-goal helps Wildcats edge Iowa State in season opener

Madison Goerlinger

 Arizona athletics

The Arizona Wildcats soccer team scored two goals in the final 10 minutes of play, earning a 2-1 win over visiting Iowa State in Thursday night's season opener at Mulcahy Stadium.

Madison Goerlinger tied the game in the 81st minute, netting a corner kick from freshman Sami Baytosh. Four minutes later, another one of Baytosh's corner kicks deflected off an Iowa State defender and into the back of the net. It was ruled an own-goal, and the Wildcats went up 2-1.

The one-goal lead was enough for senior Hope Hisey, who picked up her 24th career victory. She finished with a pair of saves. Iowa State attempted just six shots to Arizona's 19.

Arizona has now won four straight season openers in a row. Becca Moros improved to 2-0 in lid-lifters as the Wildcats' coach.

The Wildcats (1-0) will now travel to Lubbock, Texas, where they'll take on Texas Tech at 5 p.m. Sunday. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.

