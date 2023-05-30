Laura Ianello is just the latest Arizona women’s head coach looking for an assistant coach this offseason.

The Arizona women’s golf program announced tweeted Tuesday that Justin Bubser is leaving the program.

The program has not revealed Bubser's next stop.

Ianello is following basketball’s Adia Barnes, who already replaced two assistants and softball’s Caitlin Lowe, who, as of last week, is looking for a new assistant/pitching coach.

Bubser helped the Wildcats make the NCAAs in four of the five seasons he has been on UA’s staff. That includes two semifinal runs and a ninth-place national finish this season. The 2020 national tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. The Wildcats narrowly missed advancing out of regionals in 2022.

Prior to joining Ianello’s staff, Bubser was the head golf professional at Omni Tucson National and other courses throughout the country. He was a professional on the Gateway, Adams and Pepsi tours.

Bubser has also worked with Ironwood Ridge High School golf, the First Tee of Tucson, the Southern AZ PGA Junior League and LPGA Girls Golf of Tucson.