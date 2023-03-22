When Arizona’s season ended Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, there was a small window for fans and those within the program to look back at a season that included the Wildcats winning 22 games, beating five ranked teams and reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Yet Wednesday's news tied to coach Adia Barnes' program is proof yet again that in this era of college basketball, there's no longer so much time to reminisce; it's about moving on, and looking ahead.
The Star learned Wednesday that four Wildcats have entered the transfer portal and will be leaving Tucson: junior Lauren Ware, sophomore Madison Conner and freshmen Paris Clark and Lemyah Hylton.
Conner was the first to announce she was leaving on Instagram Wednesday evening when she posted: "Thank you Tucson! Here's to new beginnings."
Arizona guard Madison Conner drives past Washington State guard Tara Wallack in the first half of their game at McKale Center on Jan. 29, 2023.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Next season’s Wildcats will have a new look for a new era.
Gone are some of the last pieces of the Wildcat team that went on that magical ride to the 2021 NCAA championship game. Conner and Ware played on that team along with Shaina Pellington and Cate Reese, both fifth-year seniors graduating this year.
The only Wildcat left from that squad is Helena Pueyo, who is set on using her extra COVID-year next season. There still is a slim chance that Pueyo will graduate and play professionally in Europe, but all indications are that she is returning. Senior Esmery Martinez also has an option play professionally, but is also leaning towards returning to the Wildcats.
Arizona currently has six players on its roster: Martinez, Pueyo, Lauren Fields and freshmen Maya Nnaji, Kailyn Gilbert and Montaya Dew — the early enrollee from the Class of 2023, which also includes Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams.
As she has in years past, Barnes will be dipping into the transfer again heading into next season.
Ware, who had season-ending surgery on her right patellar in the beginning of November, played two seasons for the Wildcats. The 6-5 forward originally signed on to play both basketball and volleyball at Arizona. She did play volleyball last spring, however then decided to focus only on basketball. She won a gold medal with USA Basketball at the U19 World Cup in the summer of 2021. She averaged 5.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game and had 28 blocks for the Wildcats last season
Ware has been plagued with injuries starting in the summer before her senior year of high school when she tore her left ACL. She suffered the same injury to her patellar last year that
knocked her out of this season, but at that time opted for rehab.
Arizona Wildcats forward Lauren Ware (32) shoots the ball while North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kennedy Todd-Williams (3) tires to contest Ware's shot during their game in round two of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament hosted at McKale Center, 1721 E. Enke Dr., in Tucson, Ariz. on March 21, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
When she banged knees with a teammate in practice in the fall, she decided to have the surgery instead of waiting until the end of the season and rehabbing again. Ware had been practicing with the team for the last month. She will have three years of eligibility left.
Connor was an early enrollee who joined the Wildcats in January of 2021; that extra semester does not count towards her eligibility, meaning Connor will have four years left to play college ball. She knocked down three-pointers at a 36% clip,
averaging 5.8 points in 14.3 minutes per game this season. The 5-11 guard expanded her game by playing forward this year when the Wildcats went to a smaller lineup with Ware out.
Clark,
who provided spark off the bench over the latter portion of the season, averaged 3.8 points, 2.8 rebounds in 13.2 minutes per game. She saw action in 24 games.
The 5-8 guard, who hails from New York, scored 11 points in the loss to NCAA tournament loss at Maryland Sunday — picking up eight in the run the Wildcats made in the second quarter to get back into the game and take a lead into the half. Against West Virginia in the first round she pulled down seven rebounds.
Clark is the first McDonald’s All-American to transfer out of Arizona.
Hylton,
the lanky 5-11 guard from Canada, earned the least number of minutes, averaging 8.1 minutes over 15 appearances.
Chantel Jennings of The Athletic first reported the news of all four players entering the portal Wednesday evening
via Twitter.
Arizona's Lemyah Hylton (10) drives into the arms of West Texas A&M's Sienna Lenz (12), left, and Karley Motschenbacher (23) during their exhibition game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., October 27, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
The UA women's basketball team runs defensive drills at Xfinity Center Thursday, the day before the No. 7-seed Wildcats defeated No. 10-seed West Virginia, 75-62 in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Video by PJ Brown/Arizona Daily Star
The UA women's basketball team runs drills at Xfinity Center Thursday, the day before the No. 7-seed Wildcats defeated No. 10-seed West Virginia, 75-62 in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Video by PJ Brown/Arizona Daily Star
Photos: Arizona's season ends with 77-64 loss to Maryland in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Arizona forward Cate Reese, center, tries to pass the ball while Maryland's Abby Meyers (10), guard Brinae Alexander (5), guard Faith Masonius (13) and guard Diamond Miller (1) defend during the first half of their game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md.
Julio Cortez, Associated Press
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Arizona coach Adia Barnes talks to her team against Maryland during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md.
Julio Cortez, Associated Press
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Maryland coach Brenda Frese talks to her team during the first half of a second-round game against Arizona, her former school, in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md.
Julio Cortez, Associated Press
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Maryland guard Bri McDaniel lies hurt on the ground after a play against Arizona during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Maryland head coach Brenda Frese talks to her team against Arizona during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Maryland guard Abby Meyers (10) throws up a shot against Arizona guard Helena Pueyo (13) during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 77-64. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Maryland guard Diamond Miller (1) goes up for a shot in front of Arizona guard Lauren Fields (23) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 77-64. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Maryland guard Faith Masonius (13) goes up for a shot against Arizona forward Cate Reese, left, during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 77-64. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Maryland guard Abby Meyers (10) goes up for a shot against Arizona guard Helena Pueyo (13) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 77-64. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Arizona guard Paris Clark works the floor against Maryland during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers reacts after a basket against Arizona during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 77-64. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Arizona guard Shaina Pellington shoots against Maryland during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Maryland guard Lavender Briggs shoots against Arizona during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 77-64. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers works the floor against Arizona during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 77-64. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers reacts after a second-round college basketball game victory over Arizona in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 77-64. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Maryland guard Diamond Miller, right, drives to the basket past Arizona guard Shaina Pellington during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 77-64. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Arizona guard Paris Clark (22) goes up for a shot in front of Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Arizona guard Shaina Pellington drives against Maryland during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Maryland guard Diamond Miller works the floor against Arizona during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 77-64. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
The Arizona bench reacts after a basket as it took it first lead of the game against Maryland during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Arizona guard Paris Clark (22) goes up for a shot against Maryland guard Diamond Miller (1) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Arizona forward Cate Reese prepares to shoot against Maryland during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Maryland guard Elisa Pinzan, second from right, consoles guard Bri McDaniel, center, on the bench after she was unable to return to the game due to an injury during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 77-64. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Maryland guard Diamond Miller shoots against Arizona during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 77-64. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers works the floor against Arizona during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 77-64. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers (0) shoots against Arizona guard Helena Pueyo (13) during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 77-64. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Arizona guard Shaina Pellington dribbles up court against Maryland during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Maryland guard Abby Meyers (10) shoots against Arizona during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 77-64. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Maryland guard Diamond Miller (1) and guard Shyanne Sellers, bottom left, react, after a foul against Arizona guard Shaina Pellington, bottom right, during the second half of their game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 77-64.
Julio Cortez, Associated Press
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Arizona guard Shaina Pellington drives against Maryland during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers shoots against Arizona during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 77-64. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers (0), guard Faith Masonius, center, and guard Elisa Pinzan react after a second-round college basketball game victory over Arizona in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 77-64. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
NCAA Arizona Maryland Basketball
Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers, center, tries to keep possession against Arizona guard Kailyn Gilbert (15)and forward Esmery Martinez during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 77-64. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Photos: Arizona vs. W. Virginia in first round of NCAA women's tournament
Arizona forward Esmery Martinez, right, goes to the basket against West Virginia guard Kyah Watson (32) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass / Associated Press
West Virginia guard Madisen Smith, center, gets blocked by Arizona forward Cate Reese (25) in the second half of their first-round game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. Arizona guard Kailyn Gilbert is at right. Arizona won 75-62.
Nick Wass, Associated Press
Arizona guard Shaina Pellington (1) goes to the basket against West Virginia guard Kyah Watson (32) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. Watson was charged for a foul on the play. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass / Associated Press
Arizona guard Shaina Pellington reacts in the first half of the Wildcats’ game in the NCAA Tournament against West Virginia, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md.
Nick Wass, Associated Press
Arizona forward Cate Reese, left, shoots against West Virginia forward Kylee Blacksten in the first half of their first-round game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md.
Nick Wass, Associated Press
West Virginia guard Sarah Bates, left, and forward Isis Beh, right, battle for the ball against Arizona forward Cate Reese, center, in the first half of their first-round game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md.
Nick Wass, Associated Press
Arizona forward Cate Reese (25) reacts after she scored a basket with forward Esmery Martinez (12) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against West Virginia, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. Arizona won 75-62. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass / Associated Press
Arizona head coach Adia Barnes gestures in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. Arizona won 75-62. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass / Associated Press
Arizona guard Lauren Fields (23) shoots in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against West Virginia, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass / Associated Press
Arizona guard Shaina Pellington (1) dribbles the ball in the first half of a first-round college basketball game against West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass / Associated Press
Arizona guard Madison Conner, right, shoots against West Virginia guard JJ Quinerly in the first half of their first-round game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md.
Nick Wass, Associated Press
West Virginia guard Jayla Hemingway, right, and Arizona forward Esmery Martinez battle for the ball in the first half of their first-round game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md.
Nick Wass, Associated Press
West Virginia guard Kyah Watson (32) reaches for the ball in front of Arizona forward Esmery Martinez (12) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass / Associated Press
West Virginia forward Kylee Blacksten, right, fouls Arizona forward Cate Reese, left, in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. Arizona won 75-62. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass / Associated Press
Contact sports reporter PJ Brown at
pjbrown@tucson.com. On Twitter: @PJBrown09
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!