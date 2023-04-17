The Arizona women’s golf team got off to a sizzling start at the Pac-12 Championships at Papago Golf Club in Phoenix, collectively shooting 6 under par Monday to place second behind USC.

Three Wildcats ranked in the top 10 individually, with sophomore Carolina Melgrati leading the way at 4 under. She’s tied for second place, one stroke behind Stanford star Rose Zhang.

“We came out this morning and executed our game plan on every hole,” UA coach Laura Ianello said in a news release.

“I am incredibly proud of how our young ladies set the tone by playing with confidence and determination. Placing three golfers in the top 10 was indicative of how strong our entire team played today.

"Our focus is going back out on Tuesday and carding another quality round by building on our confidence and preparation.”

Freshman Julia Misemer gave Arizona a second top-five showing with a 2-under round of 70. Sophomore Lilas Pinthier also finished in the top 10, carding an opening round of 71.