Led by Trevor Werbylo, Arizona men's golf wins share of The Prestige title

Arizona men's golf is off to one of the best starts in recent program history after the team earned a share of The Prestige championship in La Quinta, California.

Senior Trevor Werbylo took home a share of the individual championship during the three-day tournament, finishing in a tie for first with two other golfers at four-under par.

The Wildcats tied for first with North Carolina at four-under par for the match. Werbylo split the individual title with Ludvig Aberg of Texas Tech Jacob and Skov Olesen of TCU.

Cats keep adding to the trophy 🏆🏆🏆🏆collection in 2021. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/ULovkr2V6P — Arizona Men's Golf (@ArizonaMGolf) February 18, 2021

After winning the Arizona Intercollegiate as a team in January and senior Brad Reeves placing as the individual champion, the Wildcats are up to four combined titles (two team, two individual) in their first two golf tournaments of the season.