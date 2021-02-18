 Skip to main content
Led by Trevor Werbylo, Arizona men's golf wins share of The Prestige title
Trevor Werbylo, Arizona Wildcats men's golfer

 Mike Christy / Arizona Athletics

Arizona men's golf is off to one of the best starts in recent program history after the team earned a share of The Prestige championship in La Quinta, California. 

Senior Trevor Werbylo took home a share of the individual championship during the three-day tournament, finishing in a tie for first with two other golfers at four-under par.

The Wildcats tied for first with North Carolina at four-under par for the match. Werbylo split the individual title with Ludvig Aberg of Texas Tech Jacob and Skov Olesen of TCU. 

After winning the Arizona Intercollegiate as a team in January and senior Brad Reeves placing as the individual champion, the Wildcats are up to four combined titles (two team, two individual) in their first two golf tournaments of the season. 

It's the first time since the 2006 season that the Wildcats have had two or more team titles in a single season. 

Reeves complemented Werbylo's dominant Prestige outing as he finished in the top 10. It marks the first time in Reeves' collegiate career of back-to-back finishes in the top 10. 

Up next, the Wildcats will compete in the Cabo Collegiate in San Antonio, Texas from March 1-3.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

