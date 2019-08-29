Makenna Martin is used to battling for playing time. As a freshman, she went up against three of the top liberos in the Pac-12 — Laura Larson, McKenna Painton and Reilly Killeen — in practice.
Now that she’s a senior, Martin is the one facing stiff competition. Teammates Emi Pua’a and Kemaile Hiapo have pushed her in practice, and all are expected to play on Friday, when the 24th-ranked Wildcats open their volleyball season at home in the Cactus Classic. Coach Dave Rubio was still tinkering with the lineup in the days leading up to the Wildcats’ first match.
“It’s continuing, and I think that will probably that be an ongoing competition,” UA assistant coach Greg Whitis said. “We have … I think Dave would tell you he has three kids in his mind right now for the libero spot. …
“As a coach, you always want competition because not only theoretically — it makes everybody better — but it also creates what you call competitive depth. So we have kids that maybe won’t be libero, who are capable of being the libero and certainly will contribute to our back-row defensive efforts. So anytime you’ve got good players and a lot of them, you are in good position. So defensively on the floor I think we’re going to have a really solid year.”
Arizona opens Cactus Classic play at 10 a.m. Friday against Appalachian State. The Wildcats will take on Loyola Marymount at 7 p.m. Friday, then wrap up with Samford at noon on Saturday.
Both Martin and Pua’a are seniors. Hiapo is a freshman from Mesa Skyline High School.
“So those kids before they ever got to Arizona were playing a lot of volleyball. Now they are seniors and that really counts, especially in that position where they ability to see things and slow things down really enhances performance. So age, experience really helps that,” Whitis said.
“Kamaile is really just kind of different and gifted. But the other two kids—I don’t want to short them, because they are hard workers and they are getting better. And they are going to be very good players for us. This season, I think they’ll both contribute and in the back half of their career we’re going to be talking a lot about Erin Williamson and Malina (Kalei Ua). Those kids are really good players and getting better…and as a coach that’s cool to see.”
Martin, who earned the primary libero spot as a sophomore, said she’s not afraid of the competition.
“It doesn’t change the way I play or how I think about practice,” said Martin, who played at Gilbert High School. “I go in and do what I’m supposed to, put my numbers up, be a good teammate, communicate with the coaches so we are all on the same page and support what’s best for the team. And be there as a support for my teammates.”
All of this fits the role of libero. As a defensive specialist, she is covering more of the court, chasing down balls and sacrificing for her teammates. Martin’s numbers have increased every season, from 145 digs her freshman season to 267 as a sophomore and 404 last season. She needs just 184 more to become the 17th Wildcat with 1,000 career digs.
Martin spent the offseason working on her serve, as well as her technique and mentality.
“Just having the mentality of a defender: see ball, get ball, don’t let the ball hit the floor,” Martin said. “Obviously focus on my technique side of things … so before I am passing I say, ‘eyes, feet, shoulders.’ So I have my hips back, my shoulders forward, my eyes low and not coming up and down a lot. That’s what I really focused on over the spring and in Europe.
“As a defender, my reading has significantly improved. Perfecting the technique that Dave wants, running our new offense and communicating has helped me stay calm and in the moment.”
Martin’s family — and its sports background — help her stay in the moment. Martin’s mom, Tana, played volleyball at Texas Tech, while her brother, Cody, played at Long Beach State, and aunt, Chula, played at UTEP. And three other family members played football: Her grandfather, Charles Louis Beall, was Arizona State’s starting quarterback in 1947 — the year the team switched from the Arizona State College Bulldogs to the ASU Sun Devils. Uncles Jim Beall (Southeastern Oklahoma) and Charles Beall (Oklahoma State) played, too.
“We’ve all worked through adversity. We’ve all been the utility player,” Martin said. “My brother was undersized but he had a 50-inch vertical, so that helped him.
“As most of you know, my grandfather was the first Sun Devil quarterback. He had a lot of scouts looking at him and he was going to go to the (Cleveland) Browns. Coach put him over at wide receiver and he tore his ACL and MCL and meniscus. He was being a team player … and you know, whatever happens, happens. And it’s meant to be. We move forward and be the best people we can. Let the people around us enjoy being around us for our hard work and motivation, dedication and being reliable as a teammate and as a friend.”
Martin’s freshman year was the last time the Wildcats have seen so much talent at libero.
“In 2016, we were elite — one of the better floor defensive teams in the country that year, I think,” Whitis said. “But of course, Penina (Snuka) had a lot to do with that, too. Laura Larson that year and Riley Killeen, McKenna Painton — that was a really solid group of kids. We were a good digging team, especially floor defensive team. This group of five kids has the potential to be that good.”
Confidence boost
The Wildcats can’t wait to get started.
“I think we’re ready,” said redshirt junior middle blocker Shardonee Hayes. “Ever since we went our Europe trip this summer — that was a big thing that helped us prepare for this season. Because I felt like we were a step ahead of most teams in the country. Just playing the national teams and beating the Italian national team and becoming the first American college team to beat them. That has really prepared us for this moment and this weekend for the home tournament coming up. I think we are prepared for this weekend.”
Closer than ever
Sometimes, all it takes it time for a team to bond.
“The team is tighter,” said Whitis. “The team vibe or bond —chemistry — all that is terrific. And I think the leadership from Julia (Patterson), Paige (Whipple), and Dev (Cross)—those guys being seniors and older, with Paige being a third year starter. Those guys know what to do, what to expect, know what’s expected. They know the standard. They understand the process of getting better. They understand what’s to come thorough this gauntlet of 14 weeks in a row—just matches, tough matches.”
Said Martin: “We’ve all grown — we’ve been with each other for three years now. There are not a lot of new people. So it comes along with time and being with each other every day over the summer. We’ve built relationships over time.”