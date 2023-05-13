Arizona's Jordan Geist continued his career-long Pac-12 dominance, winning the conference shot put title for the fourth time in his career Saturday in Walnut, California.

Geist's throw of 20.75 meters was also good for his sixth overall event win at the Pac-12 Championships in his storied career.

Zach Landa finished third in the shot put at 19.64 meters, while Youssef Koudssi was fourth at 19.5 to give the Wildcats 21 total team points in the event.

The UA men were in second place with 47 points, behind Washington (58). Only six of the 21 events have been completed, with the meet wrapping up Sunday.

Geist also won the hammer throw Friday.

Reinaldo Rodrigues earned UA six more points in the long jump by finishing third at 7.86 meters Saturday.

On the women's side, UA had one team point through three of 21 events. Ava David finished eighth in the hammer throw at 56.73 meters.

• UA senior Talie Bonds was named the Pac-12 Women's Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Saturday. Bonds has won the 100-meter hurdles in four straight events entering the Pac-12 Championships. She'll also compete in the high jump at the meet, which she won last year. Bonds qualified to receive the award for maintaining a 3.00 GPA or higher, which she easily accomplished as both an undergraduate and graduate student at Arizona. Her undergraduate degree was in Sociology, and she just finished her graduate degree in Real Estate. Bonds is the fourth Wildcat to win the award, with the last being Samantha Noenning last year.

UA baseball: Cardinal rout Cats to win Pac-12 title

No. 5-ranked Stanford clinched the Pac-12 regular-season title with a 9-2 win over visiting Arizona on Saturday.

The Wildcats (26-22, 9-17) are running out of chances to get some needed wins in Pac-12 play. UA has only four conference games remaining and must finish in the top nine to qualify for the Pac-12 Tournament. The Wildcats entered Saturday's game tied for ninth with Cal, just 1½ games ahead of last-place Utah.

Mason White and Cameron LaLiberte hit solo homers for UA's only runs. UA was held to just six total hits. Pitcher Bradon Zastrow (4-5) took the loss, allowing four runs in four innings. Stanford broke the game open against TJ Nichols in the seventh, scoring four runs to make it 9-1.

The Cardinal (34-13, 20-6) won Friday night's opener 9-8 on a walkoff sac fly. The teams wrap up the three-game series at 12:05 p.m. Sunday at Stanford. The contest will air on Pac-12 Networks and 1290-AM.

UA visits UC Irvine in a nonconference game Monday night and then hosts USC next Thursday through Saturday at Hi Corbett Field to wrap up Pac-12 regular-season play.

Pima College: Aztecs win region title in baseball

The Pima baseball team defeated visiting Arizona Western 6-4 on Saturday in Game 3 to win its first Region I, Division I championship since 1998.

The Aztecs (45-16) will next compete in the West District Playoffs from next Thursday through Saturday, with a chance to advance to the NJCAA World Series for the first time in 31 years.