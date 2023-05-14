Talie Bonds made UA history Sunday, becoming the first Wildcat to win the women's 100-meter hurdles at the Pac-12 Championships.

Bonds won in 12.75 seconds in Walnut, California, on the final day of the meet. She later added a third-place finish in the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches.

For the UA men, Trayvion White-Austin placed third in the 200 meters Sunday in 20.44 seconds.

Arizona finished fifth in the men's team race with 76 points, behind Washington (151), USC (137), Stanford (96) and Cal (82).

The UA women placed 10th with 39 points. Oregon won with 158½ points, ahead of USC (127) and Washington (85½).

The Wildcats will next be in action at the first round of the NCAA Championships on May 24 in Sacramento.

UA men's golf: Cats open regional Monday

Arizona starts play at the Morgan Hill (Calif.) Regional on Monday, needing to finish in the top five to advance to the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale.

The Wildcats are the No. 4 seed out of 13 teams at the regional, behind No. 1 Pepperdine, No. 2 Florida State and No. 3 Mississippi State. Cal is the No. 10 seed at the regional, and Grand Canyon is No. 12.

Arizona finished seventh at the Pac-12 Championships in late April. The Wildcats won their regional in Bryan, Texas, last year before finishing tied for 19th at the national tournament.

Saturday's late results: Sugar Skulls lose at Duke City