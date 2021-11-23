'Love for both sides': Former Wildcats walk-on bucks rooting trend for UA-ASU rivalry

A: “The rivalry from ASU to U of A is that U of A is your annoying coworker everyone wants fired. ASU despises Arizona deeply. It was interesting to see it from that end. Also the same things that I heard when I was at U of A like ‘We can lose all our other games, as long as we beat our rivals, that’s all that matters.’

“We all know that sounds good on paper. But when you’re building a program, it doesn’t work that way. But from the fan lore, that’s the only game that matters, to both fans.”

What do you remember most about the Territorial Cup games you were a part of?

A: “There were five of them, but I really only say four because I learned from a co-worker at ASU that if you lose during your redshirt year, you don’t count that as part of your record. So really, I was 2-2 against ASU.

For me, I always loved playing at your rival’s house, so in Tempe. There’s nothing better in my opinion … than beating your rival in their house. It’s the notion of, ‘I beat you in front of your parents and your parents’ parents.”

So where do your loyalties lie this week?