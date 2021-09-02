LSU soccer team shuts out Wildcats in Tempe

The LSU soccer team stayed unbeaten, scoring twice in the first half to beat Arizona 2-0 in Tempe on Thursday afternoon.

The Tigers (5-0) scored in the 11th and 29th minutes to take control early at the Desert Classic game.

LSU outshot the Wildcats 22-6. UA goalkeeper Hope Hisey made five saves to keep Arizona close.

UA (1-2) will play Cal State Northridge at 11 a.m. Sunday in Tempe. The game will air on the Pac-12 Networks.