LSU soccer team shuts out Wildcats in Tempe
LSU 2, Arizona 0

LSU soccer team shuts out Wildcats in Tempe

Arizona Wildcats general logo — NEW

The LSU soccer team stayed unbeaten, scoring twice in the first half to beat Arizona 2-0 in Tempe on Thursday afternoon.

The Tigers (5-0) scored in the 11th and 29th minutes to take control early at the Desert Classic game.

LSU outshot the Wildcats 22-6. UA goalkeeper Hope Hisey made five saves to keep Arizona close.

UA (1-2) will play Cal State Northridge at 11 a.m. Sunday in Tempe. The game will air on the Pac-12 Networks.

