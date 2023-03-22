Sophomore Madi Conner is the first Wildcat to announce she is entering the transfer portal. She did so Wednesday evening on Instagram.

Others are expected to announce they are leaving in the next few days.

Conner's post said: "Thank you Tucson!!! Here's to new beginnings."

The sharpshooter was an early enrollee at Arizona in January 2021. The 5-11 wing was part of the magical ride to the NCAA national championship game that spring.

This season she was asked to slide over and play the forward position after Lauren Ware had season-ending knee surgery.

Conner averaged 5.8 points and shot 37% from the 3-point line and 36% overall.

The Chandler native will have three more years of eligibility left thanks to her extra COVID-19 year. The extra few months she was on the roster in 2021 do not count against her eligibility.