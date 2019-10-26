NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Date/time/TV: Nov. 6, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Arizona
Game location: McKale Center
Contract: Single game (UA pays $91,000)
Last game: UA 101, NAU 61 at McKale Center, Nov. 10, 2017
Series history: UA leads 98-27.
School location: Flagstaff
Last season: 10-21 (8-12 in Big Sky), 287 NET
Coach: Shane Burcar (first season)
Go-to guys: F Bernie Andre (Jr., 13.8 ppg, 8.5 rpg), F Brooks DeBisschop (Sr., 7.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg), G Ted McCree (Sr., 10.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg),), G Carlos Hines (Jr.,12.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 4.0 apg, 2.5 rpg,), G Cameron Shelton (8.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.5 apg),
X-factor: F Luke Avdalovic (So., 9.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg, .493 3FG)
Key newcomers: F Keith Haymon (freshman), F Isaiah Lewis (freshman), Ajang Aguek (freshman)
Outlook: Jack Murphy left behind a veteran roster when he bolted from NAU in June to become the associate head coach at Arizona. But nobody transferred afterward, giving interim head coach Shane Burcar a bonus as he auditions for the full-time job. NAU returns all five starters and 73 percent of its scoring. The Lumberjacks have one of the Big Sky’s top rebounders in DeBisschop, the Big Sky’s leading 3-point percentage shooter in Avdalovic and one of three Big Sky newcomers of the year last season in Andre, who led the Lumberjacks in rebounding and scoring last year. Yet expectations are also low enough for Burcar and the Lumberjacks to exceed them: They were picked to finish only eighth in the Big Sky in both the preseason media and coaches polls.
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI
Date/time/TV: Nov. 10, 7 p.m, Pac-12 Arizona
Game location: McKale Center
Contract: Two-game series to be completed in Champaign, Illinois, on Dec. 12, 2020)
Last game: UA 78-72 (OT), at Chicago on Dec. 8, 2007
Series history: UA leads 8-6.
School location: Champaign, Illinois
Last season: 12-21 (7-13 in Big Ten), 105 NET
Coach: Brad Underwood (26-39 in two seasons at Illinois; 135-66 in six seasons overall)
Go-to guys: G Ayo Dosunmu (So., 13.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg), G Trent Frazier (Jr., 13.7 ppg, 2.6 apg), G Andres Feliz (Sr., 8.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg), F Giorgi Bezhanishvili (So., 12.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg),
X-factor: G Tevian Jones (So., 3.5 ppg, 1.4 rpg)
Key newcomers: C Kofi Cockburn (four-star freshman), F Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (freshman from Belgium)
Outlook: Illinois’ dreary .364 winning percentage last season was its worst in 44 years, and the Illini haven’t been to the NCAA Tournament in six. But things could change noticeably this time. The Illini have four starters back including the versatile Dosunmu, who took a long look at the NBA Draft last spring before opting to return for his sophomore season. The 7-foot, 290-pound Cockburn is another intriguing piece to a team that should hold up much better in the Big Ten after suffering several blowout losses late last season. They not only have one of the conference’s best backcourts but also a potentially potent post duo in Cockburn and the skilled Bezhanishvili. But the Illini will test themselves with their early trip to Arizona, where they will also open with GCU on Nov. 8.
SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS
Date/time/TV: Nov. 14, 6 p.m, Pac-12 Arizona
Game location: McKale Center
Contract: Single game (UA pays $90,000)
Last game; UA 79, SJSU 44, on Dec. 1, 1984 at McKale Center
Series history: UA leads 10-4.
School location: San Jose, California
Last season: 4-27 (1-17 in Mountain West), 341 NET
Coach: Jean Prioleau (8-53 in two seasons at SJSU and overall)
Go-to guys: G Brae Ivey (Sr., 9.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.3 apg), F Craig LeCesne (Sr., 6.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg).
X-factor: C Samuel Japhet-Mathias (Wake Forest junior transfer)
Key newcomers: F Omari Moore (freshman), G Richard Washington (juco transfer), F Eduardo Lane (juco transfer), F Ralph Agee (juco transfer)
Outlook: The Spartans were one of Division I’s worst teams last season, dragging down the otherwise mid-major Mountain West Conference in part because of key departures over the previous two offseasons. They won just four games in each of the past two seasons, and only three against D-I competition last season – including a five-point homecourt win over NAU. In short, they were a low-major team in a mid-major conference. Prioleau might be able to show some improvement this season with eight players back but the Spartans still should be UA’s easiest opponent this season.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS
Date/time/TV: Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Arizona
Game location: McKale Center
Contract: Single game (UA pays $95,000)
Series history: First meeting
School location: Brookings, South Dakota
Last season: 24-9 (14-2 in Summit League), 99 NET
Coach: Eric Henderson (first season)
Go-to guys: G Owen King (So., 4.1 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 2.2 apg), G Alex Arians (So., 6.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.1 apg)
X-factor: G Brandon Key (Sr., 3.3 apg and .459 FG in 2017-18; redshirted last season)
Key newcomers: F Doug Wilson (juco all-American transfer), G Tray Buchanan (juco transfer averaged 19.4 ppg last season), G Matthew Mims (freshman), G Noah Freidel (freshman), F Baylor Scheierman (freshman).
Outlook: The Jackrabbits have become a familiar face in the NCAA Tournament, appearing in five of the last eight, but could have trouble getting back there this time. Four starters took off, including three-time Summit player of the year Mike Daum, and so did coach T.J. Otzelberger — who left to take over UNLV. The “northern” SDSU should at least have a solid backcourt, if King and Arians can step into much bigger roles after showing good signs last season, King being known for toughness and Arians for versatility. Key comes off a redshirt season after leading the Jackrabbits in assists in 2017-18 while juco transfer Buchanan brings a 3-and-D potential. But the frontcourt needs a lot of help, especially considering the gigantic hole Daum left behind. But at least Wilson brings in strong credentials as a junior college scorer, defender and rebounder.
LONG BEACH STATE 49ERS
Date/time/TV: Nov. 24, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Arizona
Game location: McKale Center
Contract: Add-on game to Wooden Legacy (UA pays $90,000)
Last game: UA 91, LBSU 56, Nov. 29, 2017 at McKale Center
Series history: UA leads 7-0
School location: Long Beach, California
Last season: 15-19 (8-8 in Big West), 238 NET
Coach: Dan Monson (200-196 overall in 12 seasons at LBSU; 370-319 overall in 21 seasons).
Go-to guys: F Jordan Roberts (Jr., 7.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg), F Jordan Griffin (Sr., 3.2 ppg, 0.6 rpg).
X-factor: F Chance Hunter (juco transfer)
Key newcomers: Hunter, G Colin Slater (Tulane transfer), C Trever Irish (juco transfer), G Michael Carter III (Washington and South Dakota State transfer), G Rodney Rhoden (freshman), G Justin Rene (freshman), G Shaden Knight (freshman), G Max De Geest (freshman from New Zealand)
Outlook: The initial architect of the Gonzaga powerhouse and coach of a once-consistent mid-major threat at Long Beach State, Dan Monson is all but starting over this season. The 49ers slipped to three straight 15-win seasons and also lost three starters and six of their seven top scorers overall. But the flip side is that opportunities are everywhere, especially for LBSU’s six freshmen, three transfers and returning role players. The 49ers need more from Griffin and forward Breyon Jackson, who was limited with a back injury last season. Their biggest hope may be that Roberts continues to accelerate after a strong finish to last season.
PEPPERDINE WAVES
Date/time/TV: Nov. 24, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Game location: Anaheim Arena
Contract: Wooden Legacy multi-team event (ESPN pays UA $7,500 plus hotel and ground transportation)
Last game: UA 94, Pepperdine 71, Dec. 30, 2001 at McKale Center
Series history: UA leads 5-0
School location: Malibu, California
Last season: 16-18 (6-10 in West Coast Conference), 165 NET
Coach: Lorenzo Romar (58-62 in four seasons at Pepperdine – 1996-99 and last season; 407-322 in 22 seasons overall)
Go-to guys: G Colbey Ross (Jr., 19.4 ppg, 7.0 apg, 1.2 spg), Kessler Edwards (So., 9.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg)
X-factor: F Kameron Edwards (Sr., 14.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg despite injuries)
Key newcomers: F Keith Smith (Oregon junior transfer), G Skylar Chavez (juco transfer), G Majok Deng (freshman from Salpointe Catholic High School), G Sedrick Altman (freshman), F Jan Zidek (freshman from Czech Republic)
Outlook: After a year as UA’s associate head coach, Romar went back to the beautiful SoCal campus where he started his head coaching career and his impact was immediately felt. The Waves jumped from six to 16 wins while beating St. Mary’s in overtime during the regular season and winning three games in the WCC Tournament before Gonzaga stopped them in the semifinals. But taking a further leap — competing consistently with the conference’s big three of Gonzaga, St. Mary’s and BYU – will be considerably harder. It helps that the Waves have arguably the WCC’s best point guard in Ross, who can distribute, get to the free throw line and hit 3-pointers (at a 39.6% rate last season). A season of full health from Kameron Edwards could make a big difference while the Waves have a number of interesting role players, including Smith, Deng and Zidek, who is the son of former UCLA player George Zidek.
OTHER WOODEN LEGACY TEAMS:
PENNSYLVANIA QUAKERS
Location: Philadelphia
Last season: 19-12 (7-7 Ivy League)
Coach: Steve Donahue (67-53 in four seasons at Penn, 267-267 in 18 seasons overall)
Go-to guy: F A.J. Brodeur (Sr., 17.6 ppg, 8.3 rpg)
UCF KNIGHTS
Location: Orlando, Florida
Last season: 24-9 (13-5 AAC)
Coach: Johnny Dawkins (67-34 in three seasons at UCF; 223-149 in 10 seasons overall)
Go-to guy: F Collin Smith (Jr., 8.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg)
CHARLESTON COUGARS
Location: Charleston, South Carolina
Last season: 24-9 (12-6 Colonial Athletic)
Coach: Earl Grant (101-65 in five seasons at Charleston and overall)
Go-to guy: G Grant Riller (Sr., 21.9 ppg, 4.1 apg)
WAKE FOREST DEMON DEACONS
Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Last season: 11-20 (4-14 ACC)
Coach: Danny Manning (65-93 in five seasons at Wake Forest; 103-122 in seven seasons overall)
Go-to guy: G Brandon Childress (Sr., 14.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg)
PROVIDENCE FRIARS
Location: Providence, Rhode Island
Last season: 18-16 (7-11 Big East)
Coach: Ed Cooley (162-110 in eight seasons at Providence; 254-179 in 13 seasons overall)
Go-to guy: G Alpha Diallo (Sr., 16.0 ppg, 8.1 rpg)
BAYLOR BEARS
Location: Waco, Texas
Date/time/TV: Dec. 7, 10 a.m., ESPNU
Game location: Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas
Contract: Final game of two-game series (no payments exchanged)
Last game: Baylor 58, UA 49, Dec. 15, 2018 at McKale Center
Series history: Arizona leads 5-4
Last season: 20-14 (10-8 Big 12), 34 NET
Coach: Scott Drew (318-209 in 16 seasons at Baylor; 338-220 in 17 seasons overall)
Go-to guys: F Tristan Clark (Jr., 14.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg), Mario Kegler (Jr., 10.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg), G Jared Butler (So., 10.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg)
X-factor: Devonte Bandoo (Sr., 8.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, .395 3FG)
Key newcomers: G Davion Mitchell (Auburn sophomore transfer), MaCio Teague (UNC Asheville junior transfer), F Jordan Turner (freshman)
Outlook: Even though Drew has set a high bar at Baylor, an inexperienced team that lost four returning starters last season and suffered key injuries somehow managed to clear it. The Bears beat Arizona at McKale Center and went on to finish fourth in the Big 12 — five spots higher than their predicted finish. Now they should be even better. The Bears have seven of nine leading scorers returning, plus potentially immediate impact from Mitchell and Teague. So it wasn’t a big surprise that the Bears were picked to finish second in the Big 12, ahead of Texas Tech and behind only Kansas. They did lose the potent backcourt combo of King McClure and Makai Mason but still have playmakers, shooting and size. Their biggest problem may be handling expectations and finding enough playing time for everyone. While Arizona traditionally has played well in day games on the road under Sean Miller, this one will be a lot to ask.
OMAHA MAVERICKS
Date/time/TV: Dec. 11, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Arizona
Game location: McKale Center
Contract: Single game (UA pays $90,000)
Series history: First meeting
School location: Omaha, Nebraska
Last season: 21-11 (13-3 Summit League), 178 NET
Coach: Darrin Hansen (225-199 in 14 seasons at Omaha and overall)
Go-to guys: G JT Gibson (Sr., 12.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg), G KJ Robinson (11.1 ppg, 3.3 apg, .383 3FG), F Matt Pile (11.2 ppg, 7.9 rpg)
X-factor: G Zach Thornhill (So., 3.0 ppg, 1.8, limited with hip injury last season)
Key newcomers: G Lamel Robinson (freshman), F Darrius Hughes (freshman), C Nathan Brusseau (freshman)
Outlook: With perennial Summit power South Dakota State having suffered significant losses, upstart Omaha is among the teams that could take advantage. Omaha transitioned from Division II to Division I in 2011-12, reached NCAA Tournament eligibility in 2015-16, and came just short of actually making the tournament last season. They won 12 more games last season than in 2017-18, and finished second in the Summit League. But Omaha lost its top two returning scorers, and will need Gibson to step into a more featured role this season. Already the team’s top defender, Gibson also shot 39.2 percent from 3-point range last season.
GONZAGA BULLDOGS
Date/time/TV: Dec. 14, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Game location: McKale Center
Contract: Two-game series to be completed on Dec. 5, 2020 in Spokane, Washington (No cash exchanged)
Last game: Gonzaga 91, UA 74, on Nov. 20, 2018 at Lahaina, Hawaii
Series history: UA leads 6-3
School location: Spokane, Washington
Last season: 33-4 (17-1 West Coast Conference), 2 NET
Coach: Mark Few (568-122, 20 seasons at Gonzaga and overall)
Go-to guys: F Corey Kispert (Jr., 8.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg), F Killian Tillie (Sr. 6.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg),
X-factor: G Admon Gilder (grad transfer from Texas A&M was .395 3FG in 2017-18)
Key newcomers: F Drew Timme (five-star freshman), G Brock Ravet (four-star freshman), G Anton Watson (four-star freshman), F Pavel Zakharov (freshman from Russia), C Oumar Ballo (freshman from Mali), F Martynas Arlauskas (freshman from Lithuania).
Outlook: You could suggest Gonzaga’s fourth-longest NCAA Tournament streak (21) may be on the line after losing four starters, including first-round NBA draft picks Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke, plus NBA signees Josh Perkins (Exhibit 10 contract) and Zach Norvell (two-way contract). But…nah. Not only is Few a proven developer of talent and chemistry but he also has six highly-regarded freshmen coming in, including Timme, a longtime recruiting target of the Wildcats from the Dallas area. He also received Killie back from the NBA draft pool after he injured an ankle. But Kisper and Tillie will have plenty of focus on them and Gilder is needed to contribute heavily after taking last season off because of a blood clot in his biceps. This transitioning group may take a while to hit its stride, so a mid-December matchup could improve UA’s odds of stopping what is a two-game losing streak to Gonzaga;, Zags beat the Wildcats last season in the Maui Invitational and 2016-17 in Los Angeles.
ST. JOHN’S RED STORM
Date/time/TV: Dec. 21, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Game location: Chase Center, San Francisco
Contract: Single game as part of Basketball Hall of Fame’s Al Attles Classic quadrupleheader (BHOF pays UA $100,000)
Last game: UA 81, St. John’s 72, Nov. 17, 2011, at New York
Series history: UA leads 1-0
School location: New York
Last season: 21-13 (8-10 Big East), 75 NET
Coach: Mike Anderson (first season, 369-200 in 17 seasons overall)
Go-to guys: F LJ Figueroa (Jr., 14.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg), G Mustapha Heron (Sr., 14.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg).
X-factor: C Josh Roberts (So., 1.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg)
Key newcomers: C Ian Steere (NC State sophomore transfer), F David Caraher (Houston Baptist sophomore transfer), Damien Sears (juco transfer), G Nick Rutherford (Monmouth grad transfer), F Julian Champagnie (freshman), G John McGriff (freshman)
Outlook: After a move toward its glory days under former star Chris Mullin, St. John’s is back in less familiar territory. Mullin led the Red Storm to increasing win totals in each of the past three seasons and to an NCAA First Four game against ASU last season. But he left after the season, citing personal reasons, and St. John’s reached out to Mike Anderson, who was fired at Arkansas after taking the Razorbacks to three NCAA Tournaments over eight seasons (and working under Nolan Richardson for 17 seasons at Arkansas before launching his own head coaching career). Anderson has roots in the South and will have to take over a New York team that lost three starters, including former UA guard Justin Simon. The two starters who return, Huron and Figueroa, are proven scorers and leaders but there are a lot of question marks elsewhere, especially up front, where size and experience are sorely lacking.