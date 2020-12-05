Meet the University of Arizona's rugby-playing, triple-majoring homecoming queen

“My favorite thing is definitely the teammates,” Ganesh said. “Everyone always says the hitting (is the best part), which I agree with, but my teammates are definitely the best part of it. Out of all the sports I played, it’s been the one where no matter what, you have your teammates’ backs out there. Because you need to. There’s no way around it or you won’t be a unit.”

Those positions include full back, centers, wing and on occasion, scrum half — “when I’m down a few players for injury or one reason or another,” Warton said.{div}“Part of it is her optimism and her confidence in her play. She’s just willing to jump in and try any position,” Warton said. “She’s very good at defense. She excels in anticipating where she needs to be for the tackle, but on the offense, she’s also an extremely good evasive runner and understands where she needs to be on the field and anticipate where the play is going to go.”Arizona’s rugby season is shaping up to be different, with a late start and different opponents. Warton said he hopes to give Ganesh some sort of on-field recognition during one of the team’s matches.And while Ganesh didn’t get to walk out onto the field during the Wildcats’ Nov. 14 football game, she took part in some of the UA’s homecoming traditions — with a 2020 twist.