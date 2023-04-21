Tucson Roadrunners record-breaking forward Michael Carcone might not say publicly if he was disappointed by losing out on the AHL’s Most Valuable Player award; the winner was announced early Friday, and Carcone, the league’s most complete offensive weapon this season, wasn’t it.

But in either case, Carcone sure let his stick do the talking yet again Friday night, with the AHL’s regular-season leading scorer registering two goals and adding an assist as Tucson held on for 4-3 road win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The victory not only staved off elimination for Tucson but puts the Roadrunners in position to win their best-of-three Calder Cup playoff series with the heavily favored Firebirds come Sunday afternoon’s rubber match.

With the series tied at one game apiece, Sunday’s Game 3 is slated for 3 p.m., again at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

“We played desperate hockey today. That’s the biggest thing. That’s what it comes down to in the playoffs. Just an overall good job,” Carcone said during a postgame interview with Roadrunners play-by-play voice Adrian Denny. “We’ll enjoy it tonight and get back at it Sunday.”

Carcone’s first goal Friday was sandwiched in the opening period by markers from Colin Theisen and Milos Keleman to give the Roadrunners a 3-0 lead. After Coachella Valley’s Jimmy Schuldt scored less two two minutes into the second period, Tucson again took a three-goal lead on Carcone’s second goal of the night barely a minute later.

The Roadrunners were in control well into the third. But Tucson’s 4-1 lead quickly became 4-2 midway through the final frame off a goal by CV’s Tye Kartye before the Firebirds — owners of the AHL’s second-best record during the regular season — inched even closer inside three minutes to go. Jeremy McKenna scored with Firebirds goalie Joey Daccord pulled to the Coachella Valley bench. Despite a flurry of opportunities in front of Tucson goaltender Ivan Prosvetov in those final minutes, the Roadrunners hung on for the win and will keep their season alive for at least two more days.

“That was playoff hockey,” Keleman said. “We blocked so many shots. Ivan was really good in the net.”

Prosvetov stopped 32 of the first 33 Coachella Valley shots he faced Friday before the Firebirds turned it up in the last time minutes. He finished 35 of 38 in his second game back with Tucson after a month-long recall with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes. Daccord, who spent a late portion of his season with the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, turned away 22 of Tucson’s 26 shots on goal.

Jan Jenik finished with a pair of assists for Tucson, while Adam Cracknell, Ronald Knot, Cameron Crotty, Stephen Kampfer and Josh Doan all carded one assist each.

Carcone, whose own assist came on Theisen’s game-opening goal six minutes into the first, led the AHL in points, notching 85 in 65 games played. His 31 goals were fifth overall, and his 54 assists third.

The only AHL skater in the top five in all three categories, Carcone was a clear contender for the Les Cunningham Award, given Friday to the AHL’s MVP. Instead, Calgary Wranglers goaltender Dustin Wolf was the selection after voting by players, coaches and media covering the league’s 32 markets. Wolf led the Wranglers to the AHL’s best record while also posting league-best marks in wins (42), minutes played, saves, shots against, goals against average (2.09), shutouts (seven) and save percentage (.932).

Should the Roadrunners, the seventh-place team out of the Pacific Division, win Sunday, Tucson and Carcone would go head to head with Wolf and the Wranglers in the next series.