Midnight Lute: Arizona alum Bob Baffert once named a racehorse after Wildcats coach Lute Olson

There’s been different iterations of what went down, including Olson’s version where he said he didn’t consider Tolbert’s commitment to UNLV to be “serious.” Still, it was enough for Tarkanian to coin the moniker ‘Midnight Lute’ for Olson’s crafty maneuvers.

The tale struck Baffert to the point where he decided to use the nickname for his own race horse.

“It’s a great story, right?” Baffert said. “It turned out to be a great racehorse.”

Midnight Lute was a champion in his own right. The racehorse went on to win four major races, including back-to-back Breeder’s Cup victories in 2007 and 2008.

And of course, Olson was one of the horse’s biggest fans.

“Lute, he loved it,” Baffert said. “He came out and watched him run at Del Mar [Fairgrounds].”