Mike Candrea, Fred Batiste highlight 2022 Arizona Sports Hall of Fame Class

Eight former Arizona Wildcats icons will be inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame this fall.

The class is highlighted by former UA softball coach Mike Candrea and Fred Batiste, the university's first Black student-athlete of any sport. Cory Chitwood, Ben Grado, Brittany Lastrapes, Jim Livengood, Austen Thompson and Willie Williams complete UA's Hall of Fame class this year.

They will be inducted during a ceremony at the Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa on Thursday, Sept. 8. Here is a roundup of notable accomplishments by each of Arizona's newest Hall of Fame inductees:

Fred Batiste

Batiste is recognized as a trailblazer in UA sports history, becoming the school's first Black athlete. He served in the military during World War II prior to coming to Arizona.

In 1949, Batiste joined Arizona's football and track & field programs where he had an 87-yard punt return against Denver, a record that still stands as the third-longest punt return in UA football history.

It wasn't until 1954 that Arizona had a Black athlete join the men's basketball team. Batiste died in 1978 from complications related to diabetes at age 51.

Mike Candrea

Candrea retired in 2021 as the all-time wins leader in NCAA softball history with 1,674 victories. He led Arizona to eight national titles over 36 years of coaching and got the program to its 24th Women's College World Series in his final season.

'Coach', as players simply referred to him as, was a pioneer of the sport and helped grow the game of softball nationally. Candrea coached Team USA in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, earning gold and silver medals.

Prior to the 2022 season, Arizona announced that the field at Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium would be named "Mike Candrea Field".

Cory Chitwood

Chitwood was a 14-time All-American swimmer (2008-2014) and won three consecutive NCAA championships in the backstroke. He was also a member of Arizona's 2008 national championship team.

In 2012, Chitwood had the fastest times in the NCAA in the 200-meter breaststroke and the 200-meter individual medley. He still holds the school record in both of those events, as well as the 100-meter backstroke.

Ben Grado

Grado also competed on the UA's men's swim and dive team from 2008-2012 and capped off his senior year as the individual national champion in the platform dive.

The same year, he was the Pac-12 Diver of the Year while also sweeping the conference championships in the 1-meter, 3-meter and platform dives. He still hold the school record in the platform dive with a score of 487.25.

Brittany Lastrapes

Lastrapes is a decorated Arizona softball player (2008-2011) with four All-American distinctions to her name. An outfielder for the Cats, Lastrapes finished her career in the top 10 in Pac-10 history in runs, doubles and hits.

She made the WCWS three-straight seasons as a member of the Wildcats and had three First Team All-Pac-10 selections.

Her standout 2009 season remains one of the best in UA history where she led the NCAA in runs, hits and total bases.

Jim Livengood

Livengood is recognized as one of the most successful athletic directors in the university's history. He was the AD from 1994-2009 and the Wildcats won 11 team national championships during his tenure, including the 1997 men's basketball national championship.

The Cats had several dominant sports programs during the time as UA teams combined to win 36 Pac-10 titles.

Livengood was also instrumental in helping launch numerous athletic facilities, including the Eddie Lynch Athletics Pavilion, Richard Jefferson Gymnasium and Bill Estes Jr. Family Strength & Conditioning Center, among others.

Austen Thompson

Thompson was another swimmer who earned four All-American honors (2009-2012), both coming during his prestigious 2011 and 2012 seasons. He won the 2012 NCAA title in the 400-meter individual medley at 3:39.15, a mark that ranks second all-time at Arizona.

Thompson ranks in UA's top 10 all-time list in the 200-meter individual medley and 200-meter breaststroke.

Willie Williams

Williams was hired Arizona's track & field head coach in 1969 and was recognized as the first Black head coach in major college sports history.

During his coaching career coaching career, which lasted over 10 years, Williams coached student-athletes to All-American honors on two dozen different occasions. Just months after his death in 1982, two of Williams' athletes, Vance Johnson and Meg Ritchie, won NCAA national championships.

The university named a track & field meet in his honor, the Willie Williams Classic. It's hosted at UA's track & field stadium every year in the spring.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.