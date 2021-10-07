'Motivated,' 'reliable' Merle Weidt leads Pac-12 in hitting percentage

Weidt’s maturity and ability to be a good teammate are what separates her from the others, Rubio says. Rubio has naturally relied on Weidt, one of the team's two seniors, to be a mentor for some of the younger players.

“She’s a team leader, she does so many things for the team,” Rubio said. “You're like talking to a 30-year-old woman versus someone that's 21. Very worldly, has a great head on her shoulders. You can see her in 20 years being the CEO of some company.

“There's certain kids that you coach and you go, ‘That kid's going to make it no matter what she's going to do.’ She is certainly one of those people.”

Weidt has taken on that leadership role since transferring from Rutgers two seasons ago. She's even given some of the younger Wildcats nicknames, calling them her “little middles.”

“Really trying to be there for them every time they have a question because practice can be very confusing,” Weidt said. “If there's a question, I really just try to be there for them … Just really being a person for them that they are not afraid to ask any questions.”

Leadership is something that comes naturally to Weidt, who has taken full advantage of her situation and enjoys being the rock that her younger teammates can lean on when needed.