'Much-needed morale boost': Wildcats to open football, basketball seasons in November

Said Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott: “From the beginning of this crisis, our focus has been on following the science, data and counsel of our public health and infectious disease experts. Our agreement with Quidel to provide daily rapid-results testing has been a game-changer in enabling us to move forward with confidence that we can create a safe environment for our student-athletes while giving them the opportunity to pursue their dreams.

"At the same time, we will continue to monitor health conditions and data and be ready to adjust as required in the name of the health of all.”

The Pac-12 football schedule has no margin for error. The league will attempt to play seven games in seven weeks with no byes.

The original 2020 schedule had the Arizona Wildcats opening against Hawaii on Aug. 29. A revised, all-conference version — released July 31 but subsequently spiked — had the UA facing Arizona State this Saturday. It remains to be seen whom Arizona will face on Nov. 6 or 7.

Each team will play the five others in its division, plus two crossover games. The first crossover game will count toward determining the title-game participants. The second will be played on championship weekend and is expected to be based on the standings through six games.