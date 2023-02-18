No. 10 Arizona softball earned arguably its best win of the still-early season Saturday, defeating No. 8 Virginia Tech, 6-2, thanks to a four-hit performance in the circle from Devyn Netz and a two-hit night at the plate from Olivia DiNardo.

The Wildcats (6-3) took a 2-1 lead into the seventh inning, breaking the game open in the upper-half of that final frame. DiNardo led off with a solo shot for the Wildcats, with Blaise Biringer following that up via a three-run shot to give Arizona all the separation it would need over the Hokies (6-3).

The win was the Wildcats’ first at the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Florida. Arizona fell to No. 6 Florida State, 6-4, Texas A&M, 2-1, and Mississippi State, 6-3, in their first three appearances this week at the 16-team showcase event. Those three losses came after Arizona’s perfect 5-0 start to the season while hosting last week’s Candrea Classic in Tucson.

With Saturday’s game scoreless in the fourth inning, Allie Skaggs doubled to left to score Dakota Kennedy. In the top of the next inning, Kaiah Altmeyer singled to left, scoring Ali Blanchard to put Arizona up 2-0.

Virginia Tech’s two runs came first in the bottom of the fifth inning, when Morgan Overaitis hit a solo shot off Netz to left center, and finally in the bottom of the seventh, when Bre Peck doubled home a run.

Even with giving up that homerun, Netz improved her own record to 4-1 for the season, giving up just the two earned runs on four hits while striking out five Hokies.